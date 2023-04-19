EMass boys’ lacrosse: With 13 goals in three wins, Franklin’s Luke Davis headlines Players of the Week

Luke Davis, Franklin — The senior attack has been on par with any in the state this season with Davis, a BU commit, piling up 13 goals and six assists in wins over Sharon (22-7), Acton-Boxborough (13-11), and Medfield (16-2).

Ty Lescord, Haverhill — The junior compiled 12 goals and four assists over three games, netting the overtime winner in a 12-11 win over Whittier before tallying three goals and three assists in a 13-7 win over Lowell the next day. Lescord added five goals in a 12-11 loss to Amesbury.

Jake Lins, North Andover — The Scarlet Knights (5-0) have scored at least 18 goals in each game this season. Lins, a senior midfielder, tallied six goals in an 18-7 victory over Andover last Friday and handed out five assists with two more goals in Tuesday’s 18-4 win over Melrose.