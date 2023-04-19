fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS BOYS' LACROSSE: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ lacrosse: With 13 goals in three wins, Franklin’s Luke Davis headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated April 19, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Luke Davis collected 13 goals and six assists in wins over Sharon, Acton-Boxborough, and Medfield.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Luke Davis, Franklin — The senior attack has been on par with any in the state this season with Davis, a BU commit, piling up 13 goals and six assists in wins over Sharon (22-7), Acton-Boxborough (13-11), and Medfield (16-2).

Ty Lescord, Haverhill — The junior compiled 12 goals and four assists over three games, netting the overtime winner in a 12-11 win over Whittier before tallying three goals and three assists in a 13-7 win over Lowell the next day. Lescord added five goals in a 12-11 loss to Amesbury.

Jake Lins, North Andover — The Scarlet Knights (5-0) have scored at least 18 goals in each game this season. Lins, a senior midfielder, tallied six goals in an 18-7 victory over Andover last Friday and handed out five assists with two more goals in Tuesday’s 18-4 win over Melrose.

Dante Mariani, Xaverian — The Bryant-bound senior totaled 11 goals and an assist in wins over Norwell (10-9) and Nauset (16-10).

Tommy O’Connell, Plymouth North — The senior attack had a hat trick in an 8-4 win over Pembroke and led an 11-7 comeback over Dartmouth with six goals.

