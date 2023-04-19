Enmanuel Valdez took an early look around Fenway Park before his debut at second base

When Valdez emerged from the dugout, he was spotted by Twins catcher Christian Vázquez .

It was his first time there as a player, set to make his debut later that evening against the Twins.

What followed was a Vázquez embrace.

“I got the opportunity to meet him outside on the field and he congratulated me,” Valdez said through team translator Carlos Villoria Benítez.

Vázquez, the former Red Sox, is playing in his first series at Fenway as a member of another organization. The two are connected with Valdez a part of the trade last August which sent Valdez and Wilyer Abreu from the Astros to the Red Sox in exchange for Vázquez.

Was the meeting Wednesday between the two awkward for Valdez?

No, Valdez said. “This is a business and we need to get used to the business side of things.”

This likely will be a short business trip for Valdez, who is filling in for Yu Chang after Chang was placed on the paternity list Wednesday.

With Christian Arroyo (hamstring) out of action for the second straight game, Valdez got the start at second. Valdez is rated the Sox’ 17th best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. His bat is his most impressive tool though he was off to a slow start at Triple A Worcester — slashing .179/.289/.333 in his first 45 plate appearances.

Valdez launched 28 homers total last year and hit .296/.347/.560 with 10 homers for Houston’s Triple A affiliate.

“He’s a good hitter,” manager Alex Cora said. “He controls the strike zone. He has some power. Good pitch recognition. We’ll give him a shot today.”

Though he can play second, third, and the outfield, Valdez grades as a below average defender. He worked with Sox infield coach Carlos Febles on his defense during the offseason in the Dominican Republic and said he feels very comfortable at second base.

“I’ve been getting better on the defensive side of the ball. That’s one of the things I’ve been working really hard at for the past few months. As I look back on things, my hard work has paid off and now I’m here.”

Valdez’s father, Humberto, is an avid baseball fan and was one of the first phone calls Valdez made.

“It was a great call,” Valdez said. “He told me ‘finally we made it. Well now is where the real work starts.’”

Kelly needs surgery

Zack Kelly will undergo ulnar nerve transposition revision on his right pitching elbow, the team announced just before Wednesday’s game with the Twins.

Contrary to what Cora detailed before the contest, Kelly’s internal brace from his 2020 elbow procedure remains intact. Additionally, there was no damage to Kelly’s UCL.

Kelly’s initial MRI last week came back clean. But a second opinion this week provided more information as it pertained to the pain Kelly felt when he left the mound in pain during a game against the Rays last Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Cora isn’t sure if Kelly will return this season, adding “he will be out for a while.”

The date of surgery is still to be determined.

Rest day for Yoshida

Masataka Yoshida got an off day Wednesday and will DH Thursday. Cora said the team wants to make sure it takes care of Yoshida’s legs following some hamstring tightness early in the season.

