The Granara family grouping has fueled Reading boys’ lacrosse to a fast start

Their lifelong bond was on full display for the seventh-ranked Rockets (4-0) in a 12-7 nonleague win over visiting Needham Tuesday.

Siblings teaming up for the Reading boys’ lacrosse program is common. This spring, the Granara family has stepped to the forefront, with Cullen , a sophomore, and Finn , a senior, joined by their cousin, Robbie , also a senior.

“When you have a good player, like these three, they drag other players with them,” Reading coach Charlie Hardy said. “They’re out there saying ‘Hey, let’s go down and play lacrosse’ instead of staying home, they work hard, they push other people.”

In third grade, Finn and Cullen and their family arrived from Medford, moving next door to Robbie in Reading. (Robbie’s father, Bob, and his brother, Mike, had not played lacrosse — they were hockey players at Malden Catholic and Medford, respectively — but took a great deal of interest once their sons started playing).

Their cousin was already playing lacrosse, so Finn and Cullen gave it a try. From the start, Finn was in goal, with Robbie and Cullen on offense.

“We are basically brothers,” said Robbie. “We are with each other all the time in the backyard, making Finn suit up and ripping balls at him.”

The competitive nature of the three raised the level of play for all.

“They’re only making me better and I’m only making them better, so it’s a great experience,” said Finn. “Every rep, every shot I take, it’s like its own little battle.”

Robbie has committed to play lacrosse at UMass, a Division 1 program. Finn describes Cullen’s shooting level to be near the level of Robbie’s, allowing Finn to get the best possible practice every day.

Robbie and Finn played youth lacrosse and travel ball together from fourth grade until the summer before their junior year. They played with many of their current teammates, building chemistry and getting better as a group.

“I’d watch their games when I was younger, so I could see what they’d do,” said Cullen. “See how Robbie dodged, see how he’d pass, and all that made me better.”

In three instances Tuesday against Needham, Robbie dodged from behind the net, and in perfect anticipation, Cullen started to make a cut. Before Robbie even started to dodge it seemed like he knew exactly where Cullen was going to end up. With a perfect feed from a challenging angle behind the net, they connected three times, and Cullen was able to bury the ball twice in the net.

“We definitely know where each other are going to be,” said Robbie, who finished with three goals and three assists.

“Just playing in the backyard, that definitely helps the connection, we are always looking for each other.” Cullen added three goals.

At the other end, Finn made 14 saves. All that time in the backyard practicing paid dividends. In one particular series, Finn stuffed an attacker on the crease, stuffed the rebound opportunity, and then seconds later made a spectacular save.

“Finn made some super saves at both ends,” said Hardy “He was the difference in the game.”

When Finn made a strong save it seemed like Cullen and Robbie would respond by making the most of the opportunity and creating a goal. Likewise, when Robbie had an incredible diving goal, Finn made an outstanding save the next time Needham had possession.

“When I see them down on offense and they make a good play, it just fires me up more to try and make that extra save,” said Finn, who has committed to attend Saint Anselm.

Quick sticks

▪ With a group of 14 seniors leading the way, Jon Siderewicz has Manchester-Essex off to a 5-0 start for the first time in recent memory. The Hornets opened with a nonleague win over Bishop Fenwick and have beaten three tough Cape Ann League foes in Amesbury, North Reading, and Hamilton-Wenham. Siderewicz — a Manchester native who played at St. John’s Prep, Brewster Academy, and Le Moyne College — took over in 2020, so this group has established continuity.

“They’ve all pretty much stuck around and that’s a big reason why we’re doing as well as we are,” said Siderewicz. “Guys are finding their role within the team.” Senior Jesse Oliver and junior captain Quinn Brady are leading the attack along with senior middie Doug Pratt, a three-sport athlete and the school’s Athlete of the Year in 2021-22. Senior captains Declan Kirk, Mark Pollock, and Jack DiPasquale are respective leaders in their roles in the midfield, defense, and in net.

▪ Vacation week rolls on with semifinals scheduled for the Players Cup, Coaches Cup, and Chowda Cup Thursday. The final set of games for all three tournaments run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday with the Players Cup at North Andover, the Coaches Cup at Hingham, and the Chowda Cup at Norwell. The inaugural Beantown Brawl concludes at Burlington High Thursday with Westford taking on Dracut in the final.

▪ Franklin rolled, 22-7, in its home opener against Sharon for its 38th straight Hockomock League win. The Panthers proceeded to top No. 6 Acton-Boxborough and No. 12 Medfield ahead of Saturday’s premier matchup against No. 1 St. John’s Prep. Franklin is leading Eastern Mass with 104 goals through six games. . . Rockland senior Lucas Leander scored nine goals in Friday’s 15-12 win over Archbishop Williams, adding to his program record with 332 career points.

Games to watch

Saturday, Franklin at St. John’s Prep, 11 a.m. — A number of talented offensive players will battle early on Saturday along with top faceoff specialists Justin Alexander (Franklin) and Chris Esposito (Prep) in a premier top 5 matchup.

Monday, Billerica at Reading, 4:30 p.m. — This could be a Division 2 state final preview if both programs wind up on opposite sides of the bracket in June. Reading fell in the state semifinals last year and Billerica lost in double overtime to Longmeadow in the state final.

Tuesday, Lynnfield at Dracut, 6:30 p.m. — Junior Jack Calichman has keyed an impressive attack for the 5-1 Pioneers, who will look to score a tough nonleague win at Dracut.

Wednesday, North Andover at Natick, 4 p.m. — After competing in the Players Cup over April vacation, the Scarlet Knights hit the road for three straight road games, sandwiching league games against Methuen and Billerica with a nonleague test at Bay State Conference contender Natick.

Wednesday, Medfield at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30 p.m. — The class of the Tri-Valley League meet for another installment of their hotly-contested rivalry. On the statewide level, Medfield is one of the favorites in Division 3 and D-S is a top contender in Division 4.

Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.