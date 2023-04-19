A grand moment! Nicholas Ayres, Duxbury baseball walk off with win on slam in the 7th

Ayres, who has four homers this spring, has fueled the Dragons (6-1) to a stellar start. Coach Brandon Josselyn is impressed by Ayres’s fortitude, but he isn’t shocked.

On Wednesday, he decided to combine them. The University of Maine commit belted a towering shot well over the fence in left-center field, powering Duxbury to a thrilling, 5-2 nonleague win over Braintree at Chandler Elementary.

DUXBURY — Duxbury senior slugger Nicholas Ayres already had a walkoff home run this season, and he already had a grand slam.

“It’s an incredible start, but he’s capable of this,” Josselyn said. “He’s capable of putting one out at any given moment. Start, middle or end. I’m not completely surprised, because he’s just that good a hitter.”

Dayton commit Jack Fitzgerald delivered an RBI double in the first, helping the Wamps (2-4) take an early 2-0 lead. Reilly Murray plated Matt Horgan with a sharp single up the middle in the second, as the Dragons sliced the deficit to 2-1.

Neither side scored for several innings, as Duxbury’s Jack Gallagher and Braintree’s Dan Surette both found a rhythm. Gallagher allowed just one hit and struck out six in 5 ⅔ innings, and Eoin Plunkett pitched 1 ⅓ perfect innings in relief.

“I wasn’t really doing my best in the first inning,” said Gallagher, a junior righthander. “I just decided to shake it off, keep pitching my way and throw strikes.”

The Dragons had chances, but nothing materialized – that is, until Ayres stepped to the plate. Brady Wilson started the seventh with an opposite-field single, Anthony Rabeni got hit, and the Wamps intentionally walked Northeastern commit Chris Walsh.

Just like he did when Nauset employed the same tactic, Ayres — who was 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in his last two games heading into the at-bat — made the Wamps pay in the most punishing way.

“I’m never going to doubt myself in that situation, because I know what I can do,” Ayres said. “I’m never going to be over-confident, but I’m never, ever going to doubt myself.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.