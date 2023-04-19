Jamie Moniz, unbeaten Case softball having a blast at the plate

Seeing is believing. Moniz blasted the first homer of her varsity career as part of a 4-for-4 to lead seventh-ranked Joseph Case to a pivotal South Coast Conference softball victory over No. 12 Dighton-Rehoboth, 13-5, Wednesday afternoon.

At practice earlier this week, Joseph Case senior Jamie Moniz hit a home run — her first. . Coach Shannon Silva joked that when she told Moniz’s parents, they might not believe her.

Case's Megan Smith approaches third base and then sprinted home for a run as Dighton-Rehoboth shortstop Haleigh Kelley waits for the throw from outfield during Thursday's South Coast showdown in Swawsea.

The Cardinals (6-0) ripped 17 hits, frequently making hard contact and driving the ball with power.

“One through nine hit the ball, even our outs were loud outs at the fence, missiles to shortstop” said Silva. “There were not too many quiet outs.”

Senior Olivia Silva, one of three Cardinals hitting over .600 this season, finished 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Sophomore Bri Fontes had three hits. Junior Meg Smith and sophomore Sky Dupre added a pair of hits apiece.

The Cardinals have outscored opponents 76-12, averaging 12.7 runs per game and have only struck out seven combined times at the plate. Seven starters boast an average north of .500 this season, a credit to regimented practices.

“We do focus a lot on hitting,” said Silva, who led Case to last year’s Division 4 state final vs. Amesbury. “We hit pretty much throughout our entire practice. We have a very detailed game plan before every practice, they get quality time in the cage.”

The Cardinals focus on situational softball, such as getting the leadoff hitter on base and progressing a runner to third before accumulating two outs. By attacking quality pitches and not getting behind in the count, the Cardinals equip themselves for success.

“They’re not swinging at pitcher’s pitches — they’re hitting batter’s pitches,” said Silva.

Silva, in her fifth sesaon, connects the varsity and junior varsity teams by practicing together, creating a culture of inclusivity that relies on senior leadership and strong connections between players and coaching staff.

“I think that when you put a lot of work into your players, they see that,” said Silva. “They see how many hours the coaching staff puts in and they work hard. We dedicate ourselves to them and ask them to do a lot for us. They do such a great job.”

Jamie Moniz (right) and Case teammate Lexi Yost celebrated a double play against Dighton-Rehoboth. Moniz also was in a celebratory mood after hitting her first home run. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Case's Skye Dupre applauds after sliding safely into second base and a tag out attempt by Dighton-Rehoboth shortstop Haleigh Kelley (9). MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.