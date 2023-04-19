Mets’ Max Scherzer ejected for sticky stuff after umpire check

Scherzer was furious when tossed by umpire Phil Cuzzi following the inspection of his glove and a lengthy conversation that included plate umpire Dan Bellino , the crew chief. The 38-year-old righthander already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound one inning earlier in the bottom of the third.

Max Scherzer was ejected from the New York Mets’ game at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday after umpires did a customary check of his glove before the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mets manager Buck Showalter came out of the dugout for a lengthy discussion with the umpires while Scherzer reluctantly went to the dugout.

Scherzer pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit ball before his ejection from his fourth start of the season.

Brandon Nimmo went 5 for 5 for the Mets, who won, 5-3.

Rockies activate pitcher Daniel Bard from 15-day IL

The Colorado Rockies activated pitcher Daniel Bard from the 15-day injured list ahead of the team’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the star closer had been out since March 30 due to anxiety.

“It feels good to have Daniel back,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “The last two weeks have been really positive for Daniel. We’re hoping that he can help, and he will. He’s a big part of our bullpen.”

Bard threw one inning in his team’s loss Wednesday, giving up no hits or runs on nine pitches.

Last season, Bard ranked third among all National League pitchers with a career-high 34 saves. He earned the save in 91.9 percent of his appearances, the best mark in MLB in 2022 and the second-best percentage in a single season in Rockies franchise history.

Bard pitched for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but struggled with control, displayed most notably when he threw a pitch inside against Venezuela that broke the hand of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

“It’s been a good few weeks and the support has been overwhelming from the team and everybody around me, family,” Bard said. “Still a work in progress, but I feel good.”

Pirates 1B Ji Man Choi out 8 weeks with left Achilles strain

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ji Man Choi will miss the next eight weeks with a left Achilles tendon strain, the team announced ahead of its series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

Choi was scratched from the lineup prior to Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals with what the team described as “left posterior ankle discomfort.”

The 31-year-old is expected to be in a walking boot for several weeks before resuming light baseball activities.

Choi is batting just .125 this season, but had improved in the final three games before his injury by going .231 with two home runs.

Conforto, Yastrzemski homer in 11th, Giants beat Marlins

Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski hit two-run homers off Devin Smeltzer in the 11th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants over the Miami Marlins 5-2 to stop a five-game losing streak. San Francisco didn’t have a hit after the fourth inning until Conforto, who pinch hit in the eighth, broke a 1-1 tie when he drove a hanging curveball from Smeltzer (0-1) over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer. Yastrzemski homered on an up slider, his first home run this year off a left-hander, for a 5-1 lead ... Marcus Semien had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Jonah Heim capped a big day for the Rangers offense with a three-run shot in the ninth inning, leading them to a 12-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. That wrapped up a three-game sweep and ran their winning streak to four straight on a 5-1 road trip ... Struggling Juan Soto homered and Nick Martinez pitched seven strong innings as the San Diego Padres beat NL East-leading Atlanta 1-0 to snap the Braves’ winning streak at eight. The Braves, who had the longest active winning streak in the majors, were shut out for the first time this season.