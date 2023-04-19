Patrice Bergeron does not practice with Bruins but skates on his own Wednesday morning

Not seen on the ice since last Thursday night in Montreal, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron briefly skated on his own Wednesday morning at the club’s practice facility in Brighton.

The question remains: Will the veteran center be on TD Garden ice at 7:30 for tonight’s Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Panthers?

That answer should be known around noon, once coach Jim Montgomery meets with the media for his traditional morning-of-game update.