Patrice Bergeron does not practice with Bruins but skates on his own Wednesday morning

Not seen on the ice since last Thursday night in Montreal, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron briefly skated on his own Wednesday morning at the club’s practice facility in Brighton.
The question remains: Will the veteran center be on TD Garden ice at 7:30 for tonight’s Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Panthers?
That answer should be known around noon, once coach Jim Montgomery meets with the media for his traditional morning-of-game update.
Bergeron did not participate in the club’s full-scale workout that began at 11 a.m. Traditionally, for players working their way back from injury or illness, that would indicate that Bergeron, 37, would remain on the sidelines again, possibly with an eye on returning for Game 3 Friday night in Sunrise, Fla.
Pavel Zacha moved into Bergeron’s No. 1 center spot, between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk, in Game 1. He would be slated to be there again, with David Krejci pivoting the No. 2 line between Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak.