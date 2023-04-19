Game 19: Twins at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Righthander Joe Ryan led the Twins in victories, strikeouts, and innings pitched last season, and now the Red Sox are facing an even better version of him after he added two pitches in the offseason. He tinkered with his slider and added a split-finger pitch he can use like a changeup.

The Red Sox rallied in extra innings on Tuesday to beat the Twins and even their record at 9-9, but they remain in last place in the American League East.

In three starts this season Ryan is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA. He has 26 strikeouts and three walks in 19 innings.

“It just opens up a lot of doors,” Ryan told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “That’s the biggest thing. I have the fastball and I can go to a couple of other weapons, too. And then we can throw the fastball a ton if we want. We can throw changes, we can throw the slider, we can throw the curveball. We can throw whatever we want. ... Just opening doors and having options is a good thing.”

Here is a preview of Wednesday’s game.

Lineups

TWINS (10-7): TBA

Pitching: RHP Joe Ryan (3-0, 2.84 ERA)

RED SOX (9-9): TBA

Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (0-3, 6.92 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN+, WEEI-FM 93.7

Twins vs. Kluber: Byron Buxton 2-11, Willi Castro 2-6, Carlos Correa 4-22, Nick Gordon 0-2, Max Kepler 3-18, Trevor Larnach 0-2, Christian Vázquez 2-16

Red Sox vs. Ryan: Rafael Devers 1-6, Kiké Hernández 1-6, Justin Turner 2-3, Alex Verdugo 2-5

Stat of the day: Alex Verdugo is eighth in MLB in hits with 24. Toronto’s Bo Bichette and Philadelphia’s Bryson Scott are tied for the lead with 29.

Notes: Red Sox starter Corey Kluber has allowed 10 runs, including four home runs, in 13 innings ... 14 of the Sox’ first 18 games have been decided by 3 runs or fewer ... The Sox are 3-4 in 1-run games this season ... Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has six home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 10 games ... In six appearances, Sox closer Kenley Jansen has not allowed a run ... Before Tuesday’s loss, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said outfielder Joe Gallo will likely come off the injured list before Wednesday’s game and could play against the Red Sox. Gallo was placed on the injured list with a minor right intercostal strain retroactive to April 8 last week. He has homered three times in seven games this season.

