Twins jump on Red Sox and pound out a victory

Yet the Twins turned Kluber to mush from the outset, putting up three runs in the first highlighted by an Edouard Julien two-run shot. After a clean second, the Twins brought out the sledgehammer, battering the veteran righthander for four runs, including a towering three-run homer by Joey Gallo that put the Sox in a 7-0 hole and left the often-stoic Kluber with an 8.50 ERA in his first four starts.

Corey Kluber took the mound Wednesday evening against the Twins, looking for some optimism after his three previous starts produced an 0-3 record and a 6.92 ERA.

Gross.

Yet the three runs allowed by Kluber during the first in the Sox’ 10-3 loss represented a continued issue for the club: bad beginnings. Red Sox starters have allowed 25 runs (11.84 ERA) in the first inning, the most in baseball.

In Kluber’s case, his struggles spilled over to the remaining four innings of his five-inning outing where he struck out just four, hit two batters, and walked two.

The Twins put an end to the Sox’ misery when Ryan Brasier claimed the sixth inning and relinquished a Trevor Larnach three-run shot with two outs in the inning, stretching the Twins’ lead to 10-2. Brasier, who has a 6.97 ERA in 10 ⅓ innings pitched, has allowed a mind-boggling eight runs with two outs in the inning this year. Currently, that figure stands as the most runs allowed with two outs in a frame by a reliever.

The Sox batters tagged Twins’ starter Joe Ryan for three runs. Kiké Hernández hit his 100th career homer in the bottom of the sixth, a solo shot, but by that time Red Sox fans were already chanting “Let’s go Bruins.”

Everyone had moved on.

The Red Sox will have another chance at a series win in Wednesday’s rubber match. Tanner Houck will take the ball against Minnesota’s Kenta Maeda.









