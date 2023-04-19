Upon review, nobody at Fenway Park had ever seen anything like that game

“I’ve never seen a game like that,” Hernández said after the Red Sox scored three runs in the 10th inning to beat the Minnesota Twins, 5-4, on Tuesday night.

Kiké Hernández has played 1,645 games in professional baseball over the last 15 years. There’s not much he hasn’t experienced.

Has anybody?

A pitcher, Kutter Crawford, scored the first run of the home half of the inn­ing. The winning run scored on a two-out, two-strike single by Alex Verdugo, but it took two minutes to become official because of a replay review.

Once the celebration ended, Ver­dugo did a live postgame interview on NESN and dropped two f-bombs.

Advertisement

“That’s Dugie, so of course he did,” Crawford said. “But as long as we won the game.”

There may not be a more unusual game-winning rally this season.

The Twins scored two runs off John Schreiber in the top of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Because the Sox gave up their designated hitter earlier in the game, Schreiber was batting fourth and would have been the automatic runner at second base.

Manager Alex Cora replaced him with Crawford, who was a two-way player in junior college.

“That was in 2016,” he said. “I haven’t run the bases since then. But I had a general idea of what I was supposed to do.”

Garrett Whitlock joked later that he should have gotten the call.

“I had a hit two years ago,” he said. “But maybe Kutter is faster.”

With Crawford at second, Hernández struck out facing Jovani Moran but reached first on a wild pitch. Crawford, no Rickey Henderson, stayed planted at second.

Triston Casas, who had struck out his previous four times, drew a walk to load the bases. Reese McGuire came through with a single to left field and two runs scored.

Advertisement

Reese McGuire delivered a key base hit in the 10th to help set the stage for Verdugo's game winner. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jarren Duran singled and Casas went to third. Rob Refsnyder followed with a grounder to third. Jose Miranda chased down Casas for one out then fired to first for the second.

“I’ve never seen that double play with Miranda in my life,” Cora said.

Verdugo then dropped a fly down the right field line. The ball seemed to be curving foul but stayed inside the Pesky Pole and dropped on the warning track a few feet beyond.

As any good Red Sox fan knows, that’s a fair ball. First base umpire Tripp Gibson made the right call as did the fans in the vicinity. But Twins manager Rocco Baldelli asked for a review as the light show started at Fenway.

As everybody waited and the lights came back on, crew chief Mark Carlson announced that the call stood and the celebration started again.

“A lot of stuff, crazy stuff, in that game,” Cora said.

Hernández had another heads-up baserunning play in the eighth inning.

He was on first base when McGuire tapped a ball to the left side. As Miranda made a throw to first, Hernández reached second and took off for third.

First baseman Donovan Solano came off the bag to field Miranda’s throw and everybody was safe. Turns out everybody would have been safe regardless because McGuire’s bat came in contact with the glove of catcher Christian Vázquez and catcher’s interference had been called.

Under the rules, the Sox had the choice to take the interference call or the play. They took the play as it put Hernández on third.

Advertisement

“I had no idea there was catcher’s interference,” Hernández said. “I just took off.”

Hernández then scored on a fielder’s choice.

“Just a lot of weird things. But they worked out for us,” he said.

Verdugo was at the center of the wild -- if slightly delayed -- celebration Tuesday night at Fenway. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Vázquez, who spent eight seasons with the Sox, was playing at Fenway Park for the first time as a visitor.

The Sox played a tribute video for him in the second inning and he tipped his helmet to the crowd in appre­ciation and patted his heart. By the end, like everybody else, he was wondering what had happened.

“Strange game,” Vázquez said. “But that happens [at Fenway] sometimes.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.