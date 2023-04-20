Author readings around Boston April 23-29

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Anika Aldamuy Denise and Zara González Hoang (”Gato Guapo”) are in conversation at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY
Julie Carrick Dalton (”The Last Beekeeper”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, free for members) . . . Wendy Drexler (”Notes from the Column of Memory”), Ellen Steinbaum (”This Next Tenderness”), Mary Buchinger (”Navigating the Reach”), and Jennifer Martelli (”The Queen of Queens”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Julia Argy (”The One”) is in conversation with Jane Roper at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Angela Burke Kunkel (”Make Way: The Story of Robert McCloskey, Nancy Schön, and Some Very Famous Ducklings”) reads at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Simon Winchester (”Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6) . . . Angie Thomas (”Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $21.25, including a copy of the book) . . . Katy Kelleher (”The Ugly History of Beautiful Things: Essays on Desire and Consumption”) is in conversation with Angelica Frey at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Rob Schwartz (”The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kayla Cottingham (”This Delicious Death”) is in conversation with Jenna Niedzwiecki at 7 p.m. at All She Wrote Books . . . Rachel Beanland (”The House Is on Fire”) is in conversation with Marjan Kamali at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5) . . . Dennis Lehane (”Small Mercies”) is in conversation with Gillian Flynn at 8 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop (Tickets are $24.64, including a copy of the book).
WEDNESDAY
Angela Burke Kunkel (”Make Way: The Story of Robert McCloskey, Nancy Schön, and Some Very Famous Ducklings”) reads at 4 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe . . . Rita Roberts (”I Can’t Wait to Call You My Wife: African American Letters of Love and Family in the Civil War Era”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) . . . Marc Colagiovanni and Peter H. Reynolds (”When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left”) read at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Judy Blatt, Betsy Campbell, and Maxine Weintraub (”Gotta Wait? Gotta Read!”) read at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Kat Howard (”A Sleight of Shadows”) is in conversation with Mike Chen at 7 p.m. virtually via Porter Square Books . . . Julia Lee (”Biting the Hand: Growing Up Asian in Black and White America”) is in conversation with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Jamaica Kincaid at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Joan F. Smith (”The Other Side of Infinity”) is in conversation with Laura Taylor Namey and Allison L. Bitz at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Partridge Boswell (”Not Yet a Jedi”), Chard deNiord (”In My Unknowing: Poems”) and Shanta Lee Gander (”Black Metamorphoses”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $10, $5 for students, free for virtual attendees).
THURSDAY
Mollie O’Leary (”The Forgetting Curve”) reads at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe . . . Caroline Kepnes (”For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel”) is in conversation with Mark Cecil at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe . . . Omer Aziz (”Brown Boy: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sara Peterson (”Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-Perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Susan Tan (”Ghosts, Toast, and Other Hazards”) is in conversation with Rebecca Mahoney at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Jane Roper (”The Society of Shame”) and Katherine A. Sherbrooke (”The Hidden Life of Aster Kelly”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5) . . . Sarah Strohmeyer (”We Love to Entertain”) is in conversation with Heidi McLaughlin at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
FRIDAY
Jenny Rose (”Between Boston and Bombay: Cultural and Commercial Encounters of Yankees and Parsis, 1771–1865″) reads at 2 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders and virtual attendees) . . . Michael D. Beil (”The Swallowtail Legacy 2: Betrayal by the Book”) reads at 4 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe . . . M.T. Anderson (”Elf Dog and Owl Head”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Ava Chin (”Mott Street: A Chinese American Family’s Story of Exclusion and Homecoming”) is in conversation with Celeste Ng at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY
Heather Lang and Jamie Harper (”Supermoms!: Animal Heroes”) read at 9 a.m. at Belmont Books . . . Sarah Maslin Nir (”The Flying Horse”) reads at 11 a.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe . . . Jamie Michalak and Kelly Murphy (”Dakota Crumb and the Secret Bookshop: A Tiny Treasure Hunt”) read at 11 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Ryan T. Higgins (”We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish: A Penelope Rex Book”) reads at noon at Belmont Books. M.T. Anderson (”Elf Dog and Owl Head”) is in conversation with Nancy Werlin at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Warren Zanes discusses “Deliver Me From Nowhere” alongside fellow musician and author Bill Janovitz as part of the Town and the City Festival at 8:45 p.m. at Academic Arts Center, 240 Central St., Lowell. Tickets $22-$26. www.thetownandthecityfestival.com
