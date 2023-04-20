In ‘Chevalier,’ a forgotten classical composer gets his due

Born in Guadaloupe, to an enslaved Senegalese woman, Nanon (Ronke Adekoluejo) and her wealthy white enslaver, George Bologne (Jim High), the Chevalier de Saint-Georges wrote numerous concertos for his instrument of choice, the violin. He also composed sonatas and string quartets. Based on the quality of his operas, he was once in the running to conduct the Paris Opera. Allegedly, opposition from a scorned would-be lover (played here by Minnie Driver) cost him the job.

There are few films about free people of color excelling in times of slavery; those that exist do not focus on classical music composition. In this regard, “Chevalier” is unique. The film tells the somewhat fictionalized story of the real-life 18th century French-Creole composer, virtuoso violinist, and champion fencer, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). He was a superstar in Paris in the time of King Louis XVI (Sam Barlien) and Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton), wielding his violin bow as expertly as his foil.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Much of the Chevalier’s work graces the soundtrack, either in its original form or incorporated into new pieces written by frequent Jordan Peele collaborator, Michael Abels. The score by Kris Bowers (director of the Oscar-nominated short, “A Concerto is a Conversation”) works seamlessly with these arrangements.

Advertisement

Director Stephen Williams’s influences include Ken Russell’s composer-based series of films (”The Music Lovers,” “Lisztomania”), swashbucklers, candlelit period pieces like 1988′s “Dangerous Liaisons,” music videos, and the Oscar-winning best picture of 1985, “Amadeus.” That film’s protagonist, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, makes an appearance here; he was a contemporary of Bologne’s and a fellow troublemaker.

Williams and screenwriter Stefani Robinson open “Chevalier” with Bologne and Mozart (Joseph Prowen) embroiled in a fiery back-and-forth duel for violins composed by Abels. As the camera furiously encircles the two men, their duet takes on the intensity of a great rap battle, with each firing off diss tracks using only his instrument.

Advertisement

After he’s been bested in front of an audience who paid to see him perform, Mozart exclaims “who the [expletive] was that?” The movie answers with a smash cut to its title credit. The word “Chevalier” blasts across a black screen in bold white lettering.

This clever display of literal “name-dropping” prepares you for the film’s confident swagger, which comes mostly in the form of Harrison’s tour-de-force performance. An intense actor who starred in inferior movies like “Luce” and “Waves,” Harrison nails the cocky attitude that comes when a person knows he’s good enough to back it up. The actor studied the violin for 7 hours a day to prepare for the role. As a result, he brings equal credibility to the musical performances.

Regarding his title: Marie Antoinette bestows the knightly designation on Bologne after he defeats champion fencer Alexandre Picard (Martin Matejcik), considered to be the best at the sport. Taking the name of his father’s Guadaloupe plantation, Bologne becomes Chevalier de Saint-Georges. He also becomes a friend and confidante to Antoinette, who often attends his performances despite her waning popularity with a French populace readying itself for revolution.

Bologne falls in love with Marie-Josephine (Samara Weaving), the opera singer wife of the brutal Marquis De Montalembert (Marton Csokas). The composer wants her to sing the lead in his newest opera, “Ernestine.” Though historical research supports the film’s portrayal of the events that befell their ill-fated romance, “Chevalier” is a bit too nonchalant in its depiction. The actors have chemistry, and Weaving is good, but I found it hard to believe these two would be so cavalier about their affair in public.

Advertisement

Despite having wealth and privilege as George Bologne’s acknowledged son, including an education at a prestigious Jesuit school in his youth, Joseph Bologne was still considered “a mulatto” and “a Negro” by French society. These designations prevented him from achieving positions of power that would have been offered to white men, even mediocre ones, with the same financial and legacy considerations.

It’s George who gives his son a variation on the familiar speech about Black people having to be twice as good to get half as far. That “Chevalier” uses him to deliver the message is jarring, considering that people like George invented that rule and continue to enforce it. “No one may tear down an excellent Frenchman,” he advises, a message his son takes to heart.

Later, when Nanon is finally reunited with the son she’s been separated from since his youth, she warns that, excellent Frenchman or not, everyone still sees his skin color and can punish him for it. Harrison keeps an undercurrent of seething anger running throughout his performance, a sign that Bologne begrudgingly knows his mother is right.

In her small role, Adekoluejo leaves an impression as the film’s voice of reason. She channels the ultimate message that the achievements of Black people can be negated because a white person in power felt disrespected. In 1802, when Louis XVI’s successor, Napolean Bonaparte, reversed the 1794 abolition of slavery in the French colonies, the Chevalier’s music was banned, effectively wiping him off the face of music history for centuries.

Advertisement

“Not everything is about you people,” Bologne tells Antoinette after she complains he is not suitably in deference to her despite her participation in his oppression. That line has serious bite, and I wanted more of that level of willingness to upset and challenge white viewers. Though it occasionally pulls its punches, the blows “Chevalier” does land sting and leave a mark.

★★★

CHEVALIER

Directed by Stephen Williams. Written by Stefani Robinson. Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, Ronke Adekoluejo, Minnie Driver, Marton Csokas, Sam Barlien, Joseph Prowen, Martin Matejcik, Jim High. 107 mins. At Coolidge Corner, AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square and suburbs. Rated PG-13 (profanity, violins in G Major)













Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com.