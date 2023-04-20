City awards $3.5 million public art contract

The infusion of public art comes courtesy of a $3.5 million contract the city has awarded to Street Theory, Inc., named Wednesday as Boston’s new “mural consultant,” which will be responsible for overseeing the creation of new murals or other public art projects through December 2025.

Boston is about to get a lot more colorful, adding as many as 15 new murals annually across the city over the next few years.

“Rise Up From Your Roots: Youth Lead the Change," a mural by Mel Mandel at Franklin Field in Dorchester.

The three-year contract, which includes artist payments and project costs, is the largest ever awarded for public art by the mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. It is funded through the American Rescue Plan, as well as by money from the city’s Percent for Art program.

“This historic investment will uplift the work of diverse artists in all of our neighborhoods,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “Murals in Boston are a critical part of highlighting and amplifying culture and beauty in our communities.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Street Theory, a creative agency based in Brooklyn, N.Y., has already worked extensively in Boston, supporting some 11 murals during a previous stint consulting with the city. As part of the new, more expansive contract, the firm will help identify potential new mural sites and facilitate the artist selection process, while also spearheading community engagement.

Among the first projects Street Theory will oversee are a trio of basketball court murals at Malcolm X Park and a mural at the Shelburne community center in Roxbury. There are also plans for public artwork collaborations with the Boston Public Library, Boston Public Schools, and Boston Housing Authority, among others.

Kara Elliott-Ortega, the city’s chief of arts and culture, said she was looking forward to working with Street Theory “to transform neighborhoods across the city through more murals.”

“This contract feels like a really significant step in being able to work with someone over multiple years, providing technical and production support to artists who are going to really beautify the city,” she said. She added that although she anticipated artists from across the country will participate, the effort will “prioritize local artists.”

“We want to make sure that there are pathways for emerging artists who have maybe not done a wall before,” she said. “Street Theory can help bring that wraparound support to the project.”

Founded by Liza Quiñonez, Street Theory has already helped bring numerous murals to the city, including Mel Mandel’s “Youth Lead the Change: Rise Up from Your Roots” in Dorchester and “Doujans D’al Hirhoal,” by Cyrille Conan in Brighton.

The agency seeks to advance the work and careers of artists of color through mentorship and cross-sector collaborations. The city selected Street Theory from a field of 10 as part of a competitive bidding process based on its proposal quality, experience, qualifications, and diversity and inclusion plan.

Quiñonez said she was thrilled at the opportunity to help bring murals that “reflect the diverse and vibrant culture of Boston” to neighborhoods across the city.

“I look forward to bringing new life to public spaces throughout the city and leaving a lasting impression on residents and visitors alike,” she said. “The more we can do that across all the different neighborhoods, the better.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com.