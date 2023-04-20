In ‘Ghosted,’ starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, rom-com becomes bomb-com

It’s an old story. Guy meets girl. Guy falls for girl. Guy learns girl is a CIA killing machine. Well, that part isn’t old. It’s an out-of-left-field plot twist that sets apart “Ghosted.” The plot twist doesn’t set it apart enough, though. Rom-com turning into bomb-com (there are lots of explosions) is a funny idea. But since neither the rom-com nor the bomb-com is much to speak of, “Ghosted” isn’t either.

The movie is streaming on Apple TV+. Dexter Fletcher (”Rocketman,” 2019, the Elton John biopic) directed.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star. They have decent chemistry and make for a handsome couple. There is, however, an odd distraction for viewers. Wearing a beard, Evans looks more than a little like Ben Affleck. De Armas and Affleck used to be a real-life couple. So that’s a bit weird, even if not as weird as Sadie, de Armas’s character, having the job she does. Not that it’s weird for de Armas to be playing someone so employed, since she had a similar job in the last James Bond movie, “No Time to Die” (2021). Despite having to frequently dodge bullets, she seems to be having a much better time than in her previous movie, “Blonde” (2022), even if that performance did earn her an Oscar nomination for best actress.

Sadie and Cole, Evans’s character, meet cute at a Washington, D.C., farmer’s market. Sadie is there because she wants to buy a house plant. Cole is there because he’s a farmer. “Farmer,” while literally accurate, is a bit deceptive. (”Ghosted” is big on deception.) Farmer makes him sound like a guy in overalls who works 12-hour days. Instead, Cole helps out his parents (Tate Donovan and Amy Sedaris), whose spread looks as though it’s auditioning for a Ralph Lauren ad.

Soon enough, Cole finds himself in a version of Take Your Boyfriend to Work Day. After a fabulous first date, Sadie replied to none of his texts. Is she ghosting him? Hence the movie’s title. So he heads in pursuit -- only he’s the one who gets captured (by villains who’ve stolen some super-duper bioweapon). This takes place in London. Then it’s on to Pakistan. The Marines come to the rescue on an island in the Arabian Sea. Lie-detector tests (no, really) are administered at CIA headquarters. And so on. And so forth.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in "Ghosted." Uncredited/Associated Press

“Ghosted” may be mediocre — actually, no maybe about it, it is mediocre — but it’s not terrible. There’s a pretty funny running joke where people keep telling Cole and Sadie “You should get a room.” Adrien Brody twirls his figurative mustache as a very bad baddie. In a rather creative bit of casting, Anna Deveare Smith plays the director of the CIA. Look for amusing serial cameos from Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (right, the Chris Evans/Captain America connection), as well as John Cho, playing ill-fated bounty hunters. Later on, Ryan Reynolds very briefly shows up to turn on the smarm as one of Sadie’s exes.

Four writers worked on “Ghosted,” and it shows. The movie’s laminated: a layer of romance, a layer of comedy, a layer of action, all squashed together, like plywood. Or, more accurately, plywood with bullet holes. “Action” is a polite word for violence; and that violence (shooting, knifing, you know the drill) is so casually presented it becomes even more of a distraction than Evans’s resemblance to Affleck does. Meeting cute is one thing. Killing cute is quite another.

★★

GHOSTED

Directed by Dexter Fletcher. Written by Chris McKenna, Rhett Reese, Erik Sommers, Paul Wernick. Starring Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Adrien Brody. Streaming on Apple TV+. 117 minutes. PG-13 (strong violence/action, brief strong language and some sexual content)

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.