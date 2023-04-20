Local bestsellers for the week ended April 16

2. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

3. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

4. Romantic Comedy Curtis Sittenfeld Random House

5. Hang the Moon Jeannette Walls Scribner

6. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

8. Homecoming Kate Morton Mariner Books

9. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

10. Birnam Wood Eleanor Catton FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir Maggie Smith Atria/One Signal Publishers

4. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

5. It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs Mary Louise Kelly Henry Holt and Co.

6. Choosing to Run: A Memoir Des Linden Dutton

7. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

8. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy) Admiral William H. McRaven Grand Central

9. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

10. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them Timothy Egan Viking

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

2. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

3. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

6. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Penguin

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

8. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

9. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

10. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

4. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow Picador

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

7. Riverman: An American Odyssey Ben McGrath Vintage

8. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

9. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

10. Finding Me: A Memoir Viola Davis HarperOne

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 16. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.