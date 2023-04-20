Peter Orner on the book he brings on flights in case the plane goes down

Peter Orner’s new book, “Still No Word From You: Notes in the Margin,” blends memoir and essays to examine the power of reading and literature to shape our lives. A Guggenheim Fellow, Orner has written award-winning novels and short story collections as well as essays. He is the chair of the English and creative writing department at Dartmouth College and lives in Norwich, Vt., with his family. He will discuss his work with Andre Dubus III at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21, as the opener at the annual Newburyport Literary Festival. He joins a panel on short stories at 1 p.m. on Saturday as part of the weekend-long event.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What are you reading?

ORNER: I’m rereading a novel I’ve read three or four times, Marilynne Robinson’s “Gilead.” It’s such a good book for spring, when you look around and see things changing. I read it for the first time without kids. Reading it now with a 6- and 12-year-old, it definitely feels different. It’s a letter that a father with heart trouble writes achingly to his son.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: Is there any other book you turn to in early spring?

ORNER: Lately I’ve been reaching for books that I know. Maybe it’s just my mood. I’m reading Faulkner’s “The Sound and the Fury” again, especially the crazy part from Benjy’s point of view. It’s kaleidoscopic and bizarre, but something about that is comforting. I’m reading Joyce’s “Ulysses” because I will teach it this summer. That is always a total blast. The novel is not a metaphor for an odyssey, like so many professors teach “Ulysses.” It’s just about a guy and another guy wandering around a city. That’s it.

BOOKS: How much of your reading is rereading?

ORNER: A lot. If we think we know a book, then we re-enter it, it’s a totally different experience. It’s familiar but not familiar. I so crave that familiarity that ultimately isn’t familiar.

Advertisement

BOOKS: How many books do you read at once?

ORNER: I wish I had the discipline to read just one book but I always have a poetry collection, a story collection, a novel, and a nonfiction. It’s like the ark. One of everything.

BOOKS: What are you reading for nonfiction?

ORNER: Ursula K. Le Guin’s “Words Are My Matter.” It’s a wonderful collection of her talks, essays, and reviews. Her reading habits were vast. There’s an incredible essay about José Saramago, whom I adore. It took her a while to warm up to him. It’s a great essay about returning to a writer and seeing him differently.

BOOKS: Do you read memoirs?

ORNER: I have to be honest, not much, but I’m reading a great one now, “Home Before Night” by the Irish playwright by Hugh Leonard. It has this opening scene about his aunt that grabs you. But for nonfiction I’m drawn to essays that take on esoteric subjects. I like to read about people’s obsessions. Eliot Weinberger is a great essayist. He’ll write about the Great Wall of China in one chapter and then George W. Bush in the next. One of my favorite essayists is Joseph Mitchell. I often return to his collection “Up in the Old Hotel.”

BOOKS: What are you reading for short stories?

ORNER: Short stories are my first love. This morning I was reading Yiyun Li’s collection, “Gold Boy, Emerald Girl.” There’s a story called “Kindness,” which is one of my all-time favorite stories. Isaac Babel is always close to me. I don’t fly without Babel because I’ll at least be reading that if the plane goes down. If there’s turbulence, I will take out the Babel and put it in my lap. My daughter laughs at me.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Why are short stories your favorite form?

ORNER: Andre Dubus, my mentor, once said that a short story was a more accurate replication of life, that stopping and starting over. That’s the reason people shy away from them. They don’t want to stop and start, but I crave that.

BOOKS: How have you changed as a reader?

ORNER: I’m hungrier. Twenty years ago, I’d maybe rather write than read. Now it’s the opposite. I can’t get through the day without reading. It’s not an escape. It’s part of life. The need has become greater maybe because I’m online more and feel a little more frantic. All it takes is reading a few pages of a book, and I get that peace back.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.