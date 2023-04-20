Phoenix still rising

He’s also played an 18th-century asylum superintendent, one of whose inmates is the Marquis de Sade (”Quills,” 2000), an unreliable but lovable uncle (”C’mon C’mon,” 2022), a dopester private eye (”Inherent Vice,” 2014), and, most improbable of all, someone named Joaquin Phoenix — you’ve heard of him? — in what may be the strangest mockumentary ever made (”I’m Still Here,” 2010).

Joaquin Phoenix has played Johnny Cash (“Walk the Line,” 2005), Jesus Christ, (“Mary Magdalene,” 2018), and everyone’s favorite supervillain (“Joker,” 2019). And that’s just the letter “J.” He’s played two emperors, both times directed by Ridley Scott: Commodus, in “Gladiator” (2000) and the title role in “Napoleon” (coming out in November).

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker." Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros./Handout

In the just-opened “Beau Is Afraid,” Phoenix plays the title character, an extremely anxious son of an extremely domineering mother.

With any other actor, a list of roles that consistently surprising and varied would be an invitation to giggle. For Phoenix, it produced Oscar nominations for “Line” and “Gladiator” and win for “Joker,” as well as a nomination for “The Master” (2013, see below). It’s also a reminder that there may well be no more daring, versatile, unpredictable, and gifted American screen actor working today.

It’s a bit hard to describe “Beau.” That’s true of many Phoenix movies. The one thing to expect in his filmography is the unexpected. How about episodes of “Murder, She Wrote” and “The New Leave It to Beaver”? Phoenix, now 48, started acting at 7. Let’s just say that “Beau,” a very dark phantasmagoria, combining emotional horror and very black comedy, continues the tradition of unexpectedness.

Joaquin Phoenix, left, and director Ari Aster on the set of "Beau Is Afraid." Takashi Seida/A24 via AP

Ari Aster wrote and directed. That matters because Aster wrote and directed “Hereditary” (2018) and “Midsommar” (2019), two other movies that are also a bit hard to explain (which is meant as a compliment) and often hard to take. The new film is the latest instance of Phoenix’s willingness to tackle challenging and offbeat roles for talented and uncompromising directors.

“Napoleon” and “Joker: Folie à Deux″ (with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn!) are upcoming projects. So’s “The Island,” a folie à deux from Pawel Pawlikowski, the director of “Ida” (2013) and “Cold War” (2018). The French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (“A Prophet,” 2009) wanted to make a western? Phoenix signed up for “The Sisters Brothers” (2018). Lynne Ramsay (“Ratcatcher,” 1999), wanted to make a grim and brooding film about an emotionally brutalized veteran, a story that bears an unsettling relation to “Taxi Driver” (1976)? “You Were Never Really Here” (2017) stars Phoenix as the veteran.

Joaquin Phoenix, left, and John C. Reilly in "The Sisters Brothers." Annapurna Pictures

Arthur Fleck, in “Joker,” has a “Taxi Driver”/Travis Bickle vibe of his own. It’s a tribute to Phoenix’s performance that you’re almost as likely to remember the person’s name as the supervillain’s. Has any other actor managed to make a comic-book movie into a character study? The Joker is the Hamlet of supervillains: the most daunting challenge as character and the one with the most stellar track record. Jack Nicholson made the character his own (”Batman,” 1989), until Heath Ledger took possession (”The Dark Knight,” 2008). Then Phoenix upped the ante on both.

Some things come (relatively) easy to actors: rage, desire, despair, blankness. Phoenix is good at all those. He’s even better at things most actors have a tough time with: bewilderment, sweetness, vulnerability, apartness, spiritual damage. He’s not hearing secret harmonies. He’s hearing secret discords.

Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Philip Seymour Hoffman in "The Master." The Weinstein Company via AP

What may be Phoenix’s finest performance comes in “The Master.” Freddie Quell — truly, a Joaquin Phoenix character kind of name — is the uneasy disciple of a dubious religious leader. Freddie is a bundle of urges, assumptions, desires, a man defined by his own fundamental confusion. He’d be a great character in a novel. On screen, he should be as much of a disaster as he is within the plot. Phoenix makes him absolutely compelling. There are those rare occasions when a gifted actor can make a character indelible through sheer force of will. Phoenix does something far rarer: He does it through the suppression of will. “A raid on the inarticulate,” T.S. Eliot’s phrase in “Four Quartets,” has been used to describe Marlon Brando’s acting style. It describes even better Phoenix’s achievement as Freddie.

So much of movie acting is about projecting certitude. That’s one reason the allure of the screen is so great. The people we watch on it know what’s going to happen next as we do not. Emotionally, we follow their lead. Phoenix is that very rare actor who always seems slightly uncertain; and rather than being disabled by that uncertainty he’s liberated by it. It gives him a rare capacity for tenderness. Related to that is how good he is at longing, especially when unfulfilled. Spike Jonze drew on those qualities in casting Phoenix in “Her” (2013), as Theodore, a professional love-letter writer — yes, that’s his job — who falls in love with his digital personal assistant.

Joaquin Phoenix in "Her." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

There’s an innate modesty to Phoenix on screen. He’s willing to let himself look bad, even very bad. He runs naked down a city street in “Beau,” and the sight is not pretty. Phoenix has a shambling, shuffling, who-me? manner that can seem almost apologetic. His slightly strangulated voice contributes to that effect. There’s nothing imposing about Phoenix. Except maybe for those deep-set eyes and thick black eyebrows. There are times when he’s almost a dead ringer for Laurence Olivier in “Richard III.” Or a blockier, less-handsome version of Matt Dillon. In one of those only-in-the-movies twists, his character kills Dillon’s in “To Die For” (1995).

“When I was in my 20s, I couldn’t wait to get into my late 30s,” Phoenix said in a Globe interview 10 years ago. “When you get older, you’re able much more to explore. I always felt jealous of actors in their late 30s or 40s. . . . So I’m really excited about my next few years.” Clearly, he was right to be, and he has every reason to feel that way about his 50s, too.





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.