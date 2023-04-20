Taylor Mac on ‘Joy and Pandemic,’ the play ‘I’ve been thinking about my whole life’

The Huntington is producing “Joy and Pandemic” from April 21-May 21 at the Calderwood Pavilion, directed by company artistic director Loretta Greco, who has a long professional and personal relationship with Mac.

The title “Joy and Pandemic” may evoke thoughts of our current viral plague, but celebrated playwright and performance artist Taylor Mac began meditating on this world premiere play well before COVID-19 spread across the globe. In truth, the inspiration for this highly personal work can be traced, Mac says, to his Christian Science upbringing and his complex relationship with his mother, who founded and ran an art school in Stockton, Calif.

“I’ve been thinking about this play my whole life,” Mac, 49, says with a mordant laugh during a rehearsal break.

A subversive, boundary-breaking artist, Mac is renowned for drag-inspired performance art fantasias like “The Lily’s Revenge,” seen at the American Repertory Theater in 2012, and the rollicking “community building” magnum opus “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music,” as well as the dysfunctional family drama “Hir” and the bloody, ribald revenge satire “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus.” For a performer whose creativity and ingenuity seem boundless, it’s a surprise to hear that Mac “hated” going to his mother’s school and doing artwork as a kid.

While Stockton was a conservative city, Mac praises his mother’s approach to teaching as “revolutionary” and allowing the students the freedom to discover. “I can’t deny that it taught me a lot,” Mac acknowledges. “It opened up my imagination and encouraged me to paint outside of the lines. So I’m very thankful to my mom.”

At the same time, her religious devotion “was pretty harmful to me personally,” Mac says. Christian Scientists view the material world and disease as an illusion, and believe that feelings of pain, grief, and fear can be cured by changing one’s thoughts. Some adherents believe that illness should be treated by prayer, not medicine. “It was this weird dichotomy where her belief didn’t really fit with the reality of my life — being a queer person, having physical ailments, and growing up and coming into my sexuality during the AIDS epidemic, when the sickness was happening. So all of that is in the play before our pandemic even started.”

Set inside a Philadelphia art school in 1918 as the warning signs of the great influenza pandemic begin to flash, the play centers on independent-minded Joy Eldridge (Stacy Fischer) who runs a school for children alongside her husband, Bradford (Ryan Winkles), and anxious teenage daughter Pilly (Ella Dershowitz). As Joy readies the school for an open house while fear around the health crisis is escalating, the intense Melanie Plachard (Breezy Leigh), a Black woman whose talented, emotional daughter Marjory is a student at the school, arrives to confront Joy about something that’s troubling her.

The play’s third act flashes forward to 1952, where it finds Pilly (now played by Fischer) caring for her ailing mother inside the storefront school, which has been converted to living quarters. Into this milieu arrives the curious Marjory (now played by Leigh), who’s come to revisit her old art school and resolve some memories she has of the place.

When the COVID pandemic began, it seemed like a no-brainer to Mac to set “Joy” at the advent of the 1918-19 flu pandemic, which had been largely forgotten in history. He couldn’t resist the parallels to COVID and to the AIDS epidemic. “Even now people are saying things like, ‘I don’t want to see a play about the pandemic. We’re over it.’ And I’m just like, ‘This is exactly what happened a hundred years ago.’”

Still, Mac says, “Because I’m an entertainer, I dig into it with humor. So the play is very funny. You’re not going to revisit your trauma from the pandemic. You’re going to laugh, and hopefully there will be catharsis from the laughter and some things that are deeper than that.”

A strong-willed, driven woman, Joy “is not allowed to actually solve the problems of her life,” Mac says, “because her faith doesn’t allow her to consider her blind spots and is geared towards only solving it one way.”

When Melanie barges into the school before the open house, she “disrupts” Joy’s world and “brings doubt” into the room, Mac says. “Melanie’s chaos. She’s the opposite expression of a human being from Joy, who’s very methodical and precise. I think of them as two parts of my own particular personality in a lot of ways, and both of them are looking for some kind of liberation themselves.”

Mac did not write the play as a way to exorcise his demons or to help understand his mother, who died in 2016. “Forgiveness is a meditation, not an accomplishment. There’s a character in the play that talks about art. She views art as detective work, and I think that that’s very much how I’ve approached this.”

“The play is about belief and reality and how they go fisticuffs against each other. We have our beliefs, but what we believe to be true isn’t necessarily somebody else’s reality. And that, to me, is the big conversation that’s in America right now.”

Indeed, Greco says, “Joy” resonates at a time in the country “where truth is like an interpretative dance. How do we train ourselves to believe things that don’t really have to do with reality? And what kinds of armor do we put between ourselves and truth in order to be able to function?”

While the conversation about race that unfolds in the play is almost entirely subtextual, Mac asserts that “Joy and Pandemic” is ultimately an examination of white supremacy and, like most of his work, a conversation about America. “Some people are living a reality of being oppressed by white supremacy, and some people have a belief that white supremacy doesn’t exist or that it’s not really affecting people’s lives. So these two things hit up against each other all the time.”

Greco says “there was some serendipity” in her decision to program the play at the Huntington, a block away from the Christian Science headquarters. Indeed, the view from Mac’s temporary residence overlooks the plaza and the mother church. “I’m like, oh God, clearly they want a critique,” he says with a laugh. “Boston is the perfect place for it to be premiered, but it’s very strange.”

A MacArthur “genius” grant recipient and Pulitzer Prize finalist (for “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music”), Mac has for years operated far outside the theatrical ecosystem. As a young artist, he performed in clubs and traveled the globe DIY-style performing solo shows. Besides an anarchic spirit and commedia dell’arte influence, no two Taylor plays are alike.

“I have a theater craft background. But I learned things from all my years working in the club world that most theater artists have forgotten. It has just enriched the work and made it more varied,” Mac says. “I heard John Guare say one time that he doesn’t like to write the same play twice, and it really hit me when I was younger. That’s the kind of playwright I want to be.”

JOY AND PANDEMIC

Presented by the Huntington. At the Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. April 21-May 21. Tickets from $25. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org





