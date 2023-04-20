Teacher and student, both grieving, forge a bond across limitations of sight and speech in Han Kang’s ‘Greek Lessons’

Grief, rather than love, is perhaps the engine of human experience. From the time we are born we are losing; whether we are conscious of it or not, we live fundamentally precarious existences, with our bodies, relationships, and the material of our lives perpetually changing and losing shape.

Grief — and its attendant isolation — is the central emotion of Korean author Han Kang’s “Greek Lessons.” There are two primary characters: a mute woman who used to be a poet, and a man who has returned to Korea after half a life spent in Germany, who is slowly going blind. They meet in a classroom where she is learning Ancient Greek and he is the teacher.

Biographical details are scant and meted out slowly. In alternating perspectives, we learn that the woman is divorced, her mother has recently passed, and she has lost custody of her son. Entranced by language from an early age, she had briefly, as a child, lost her ability to speak until she began learning French, a foreign language. Now that the affliction has recurred in her adulthood, she has turned to Ancient Greek. As for the Greek lecturer, he left behind family in Germany to live independently in Korea. He feels the cultural dislocation of two international moves and life accessed in two different languages, and he still grieves his first love. With his vision already much diminished, he has perhaps one year of sighted life left.

Han Kang rose to prominence among English readers in 2016, when the English translation of “The Vegetarian” — a short novel following a woman who suddenly decides to stop eating meat and expresses a desire to become a plant — won the Booker Prize. Two other poignant, enigmatic novels, “Human Acts” and “The White Book,” have since been translated into English.

Loss and sorrow thrum through both previous novels; in “Greek Lessons,” first published earlier in Han’s career, in 2011, those emotions feel intensely intimate. After providing only the minimum of exposition and backstory, Han immediately plunges into the central act of describing not what happened but how it felt for both characters. Their interiorities are rendered with an intensity of feeling and a precision that feels born of familiarity with suffering. The prose — sorrowful, compressed, and hypnotic — is textured with image layered upon image, sensation layered upon sensation. Time is a “slow, cruel current of enormous mass,” the woman’s muteness “a brighter and more concentrated stillness [that] fill[s] the dark clay jar of her body.” In the quiet classroom, “Silence, shy hesitation, and reactions of muted laughter slowly heat the air inside … and slowly cool it.”

The woman’s sections of the novel, particularly, bring us into a mind so acutely sensitive to every subtle shift of daily life — the sounds of language feel like “a thousand needles” and the roars of car engines “slice into … eardrums as sharp skates cut into ice” — that we understand that being alive might be very painful. What spare details we get of the external world (a dog hit by a speeding car, a TV playing with the wrong color settings, a student arguing with his father on the phone, a man sleeping in front of a shuttered bar) evoke a lonely and brutal world.

Han has shown herself to be a philosophical writer, wrestling with the fundamental questions of living. How do we endure loss? What do we gain from it — if anything? When we die, will we remember only the beauty, or also the pain?

As each character wrestles with these fundamentally unanswerable queries, the novel is populated with the learning of languages, from Ancient Greek to German Sign Language, which the characters learn while trying to find new modes to communicate across their isolation. But writers are perhaps more aware than most of the fallibility of language, and in “Greek Lessons” Han brings up the limitations of words over and over again — how they cannot capture all the shades of light a man losing his sight sees, how they reduce “all humankind’s sufferings and regrets, attachments, sadness, and weaknesses … [to] a handful of gold dust.” In the face of this limitation, it’s no wonder that the woman, even before she lost her voice, “sometimes wished that her own expressions would more closely resemble inarticulacy: a moan or a low cry.” And yet the characters — as do we all — persist in the attempt to speak.

“Greek Lessons” is a slim 192 pages, voiced in deceptively simple sentences and short, poetic lines that are cerebral and sensuous at once. The emotional effect — potent and rising to transcendence — is hard to take in one sitting. I was so stirred I had to step away every few chapters only to return a day or two later, as though pulled by a magnet back into this private landscape where silence and shadow form their own expressions and even lunar halos speak in code.

In the novel’s final chapters, the mute woman and the man losing his sight sit with each other in a long, breathtaking sequence in which pauses in speech, the length of a breath, insect stridulations, and the sound of someone moving their foot on the floor all combine in a stunning orchestral arrangement of human communication across barriers. Connection, however incomplete and temporary, forms. I was left in awe.

GREEK LESSONS

By Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith and Emily Yae Won

Hogarth, 192 pp., $26

Cleo Qian is a writer originally from California. Her first book, “LET’S GO LET’S GO LET’S GO,” a collection of short stories, is forthcoming from Tin House in 2023.