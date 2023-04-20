Ultimately, this ‘My Fair Lady’ is quite ‘loverly’

Once the production hit its stride about midway through Act One, momentum built and was largely sustained for the rest of the show. The vocally impressive cast was able to tap into the built-in strengths of the Lerner and Loewe classic: namely, a glorious, gem-packed score and a story line whose focus on questions of class, ambition, self-reinvention, and sexual politics reverberates to the present day.

The national tour of Bartlett Sher’s lavish revival of “My Fair Lady” has arrived in Boston, where it got off to a surprisingly muddled start Wednesday night at the Citizens Bank Opera House, taking a while to really find its footing.

Speaking of which: If you’ve ever wanted to heave a shoe at the screen while watching the noxious ending of the 1964 Rex Harrison-Audrey Hepburn film version of “My Fair Lady” — I certainly have — or you’ve chafed while watching a stage production with that same ending, you’ll be gratified to know that Sher has made a wordless-but-transformative change to the musical’s final moment.

It’s the acoustically-challenged beginning that’s the problem with this “My Fair Lady,” or at least it was on Wednesday night, when the cast’s overdone Cockney accents made them close to incomprehensible in the opening scene in Covent Garden.

That’s where Eliza Doolittle (Madeline Powell) is selling flowers and dreaming of bigger things, expressed in “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” one of the best “I want” songs in the history of musical theater. It establishes the stakes for Eliza of what we are about to see transpire, from the question of basic subsistence (“All I want is a room somewhere/ Far away from the cold night air”) to the personal (“Someone’s head restin’ on my knee/ Warm and tender as he can be/ Who takes good care of me”).

But Powell didn’t touch the depth of Eliza’s yearning; her rendition of “Loverly” wasn’t as stirring as it needs to be.

Lurking in Covent Garden, jotting down notes on the speech patterns of the marketplace crowd, is linguistics professor Henry Higgins, portrayed by Jonathan Grunert. The actor nicely captures Higgins’s peevish hauteur and invincible self-assurance.

When Eliza meets Higgins, they clash immediately. But each soon sees the other as a means to an end. To Higgins, the woman he describes as a “draggle-tailed guttersnipe” is a human guinea pig, an interesting object of phonetic study. To Eliza, his tutelage is a pathway to her goal of becoming “a lady in a flower shop.” Higgins enters into a bet with Colonel Pickering (John Adkison) that his speech lessons will enable Eliza to pass as a “proper lady” at the upcoming Embassy Ball.

Teacher-pupil relations prove to be rocky, until the student is finally able to shed her Cockney accent and enunciate “The Rain in Spain” — a breakthrough for Eliza, for Powell, and for the Opera House production itself.

Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady." Jeremy Daniel

This “My Fair Lady” kicks into a higher gear at that point, and proceeds to deliver the musical’s familiar satisfactions the rest of the way, including excellent performances by Powell of touchstone musical numbers such as the dreamlike “I Could Have Danced All Night” and the defiant “Without You.” Powell is quite funny when Eliza meets a bunch of upper-crust types and proceeds, in dead earnest, to mimic each one of the aristocrats.

Has such a relatively minor character in a musical ever been afforded a better solo than Eliza’s foppish suitor Freddy Eynsford-Hill, played here by Nathan Haltiwanger, who gets to sing (and does it well) “On the Street Where You Live”? As Mrs. Pearce, Higgins’s frequently exasperated housekeeper and voice of reason, Madeline Brennan is tartly amusing. Ditto for Becky Saunders as Higgins’s mother.

Costume designer Catherine Zuber pulled out all the stops, and her sumptuous creations extend to Eliza’s hat, which is roughly the size of a flying saucer. The handsome and adaptable set design is by Michael Yeargan, and the orchestra — under the guidance of music director and conductor David Andrews Rogers — captures the lush flavor of Loewe’s music.

A scene from "My Fair Lady," now at the Opera House through April 30. Jeremy Daniel

Alfred P. Doolittle, Eliza’s cheerfully amoral father, is sometimes rendered as a merry sprite, but in Michael Hegarty’s winning portrayal he’s a physically imposing, Falstaffian figure whose lament about being a prisoner of “middle-class morality” never fails to amuse. When Alfred finally consents to a state of wedded non-bliss, Hegarty leads an uproarious, roof-raising rendition of “Get Me to the Church on Time” that includes several drag performers. Not a word to Ron DeSantis, now.

MY FAIR LADY

Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner. Music by Frederick Loewe. Directed by Bartlett Sher. Choreography, Christopher Gattelli. Presented by Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. Through April 30. Tickets start at $49.50. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

