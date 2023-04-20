The unvarnished villainy Logan Roy

With most TV series, if a leading character is a terrible human being, the writers will try to imbue him or her with at least the hint of a redeeming trait, something that will awaken at least a modicum of understanding among viewers.

As the series barrels toward the finish line, it deserves credit for not softening its portrait of media mogul Logan Roy as a creature of pure malevolence and venality and emotional sadism.

In the magnificent portrayal by Brian Cox, Logan has no redeeming qualities. I can’t recall any full-fledged attempts to humanize him a bit along the way, as, say, “The Sopranos” did with Tony Soprano and “Breaking Bad” did with Walter White. No sympathy for this devil.

This is a man, after all, whose villainy was so complete he made his own grandson eat food to see if it was poisoned! In last Sunday’s episode, sons Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) mocked their father’s laudatory newspaper obituaries, with Roman cracking that Logan only smiled “if a hobo was on fire.”

Yes, the trio are in pain over their father’s demise. But it is also clear that they feel liberated, at long last, to tell the complete truth about him.

