Boston-based health and wellness vending machines deliver personal care in a new way

While professional industries are trying to be more accessible and inclusive, the basics are still not being provided, Verbeek said. “We need to change this, so let’s start with the bathroom. Let’s start with the very basics that people need when they’re moving through your space.”

They noticed things such as tampons, deodorant, and hair ties weren’t easily accessible in restrooms. Verbeek and Twarog decided it was time to reinvent how those kinds of necessities are made available to consumers.

On the trading floor in Boston, coworkers Robina Verbeek and Susanna Twarog would often find themselves frustrated by the lack of access to everyday products they needed while on the job.

In 2020, they left their careers in finance to launch SOS, a startup that develops smart vending machines that distribute free period care products — an alternative to existing pad and tampon vending machines — as well as other health and wellness items.

“The old model is broken because most often those machines are empty or stocked with products that modern people don’t want to use,” Twarog said. “We knew we had to really do something disruptive to actually change the way that these products are currently provided and stocked.”

For them, it meant building an interactive display that offers consumers health and wellness essentials on demand while also giving brands exposure. The vending machines use a cloud-based inventory management system and are aimed at public spaces, venues, and workplaces.

“What do people need and want when they’re in these spaces?” Verbeek said. “I don’t want the boring box. I want something that’s going to put a smile on my face, that’s going to connect me to new and amazing brands, founders, stories, and content.”

Haircare, skincare, and cosmetics can be purchased with an electronic payment, either through a QR code or directly from the screen. The machines offer 10 different products curated by location and season, from brands such as Rael, Megababe Beauty, First Aid Beauty, and Drybar. They provide information about the brands and their founders,

directions for how to use the products, and the ingredients. (SOS machines also provide free sampling opportunities from emerging brands when customers make a purchase.)

Verbeek and Twarog launched their first machine in the Seaport in January 2020. But when the COVID shutdown began, they took the company in a new direction and reached out to brands to start Give SOS, a campaign that sent bundles of products to hospitals in Boston, New York, and Colorado.

“We will never know if the pandemic helped or hurt us, but we do know that we have emerged from the pandemic with a huge amount of demand and a product that is as relevant, if not more relevant, than ever,” Twarog said.

Verbeek and Twarog learned the ins and outs of the tech and retail industries by networking during meetings and events. They attended an exhibit in New York after being named a top retail brand by trade association ICSC, where Bryan Koop, senior vice president and regional manager at Boston Properties, was in attendance, and initiated a conversation with him.

“Long story short, the Prudential Center is one of our first-ever locations,” Verbeek said.

In Massachusetts, SOS vending machines are located in Boston Children’s Hospital, District Hall, Fenway Park, Hobbs Brook Office Park, Kings Dining and Entertainment, Prudential Center, Salem City Hall, South Station, and State Street Channel Center. The machines are also located in New York and Florida.

The company plans to expand the vending machines into public spaces in and outside the United States and offer more types of items.

“Whether you’re a company, a community or city, if we can change the way that the world serves everybody’s needs, we believe that that will lead to societal and community improvements,” Verbeek said. “That’s really what has driven us through the highs and the lows.”

Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.