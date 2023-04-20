SimpliSafe settles into much bigger downtown digs, a rare office expansion in COVID era

But that’s exactly what SimpliSafe did: The provider of alarms, cameras and other home-security devices recently opened its new headquarters at 100 Summer St. Moving from nearby 294 Washington St., SimpliSafe nearly doubled its space to 150,000 square feet over floors three through six in the office tower, up from 81,000 square feet in the old location. The move was completed a few months ago, though today SimpliSafe only occupies two-and-a-half of those floors, with plans to fill out the rest over time.

There aren’t many companies looking to double the size of their offices these days, particularly in downtown Boston.

Much of the new headquarters, custom built by IA Interior Architects and Commodore Builders, looks quite different than it did under previous occupant State Street. There are design studios known as “maker spaces” with large-format photo printers and 3-D printers, as well as two specially outfitted labs to build and test electronic prototypes. The headquarters also features a “tiny house” designed to look like a living room, and a real-time monitoring center that mirrors an existing one in Richmond, Va. Eventually, the space will include an outdoor deck as well. SimpliSafe had planned to invest at least $40 million in the redesign.

Employees gather during lunch at the SimpliSafe's new headquarters in downtown Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

SimpliSafe has been on a growth trajectory since private equity firm Hellman & Friedman acquired a controlling stake in 2018, providing funds to expand engineering and marketing. The number of salaried employees in Boston has grown from under 200 four years ago to around 500. And the company’s total workforce grew by about 30 percent in the past year alone to 1,200 today. It hasn’t always been a straight line upward: SimpliSafe recently cut about 60 jobs by shuttering a warehouse in Taunton, and farming out those functions to a network of third-party logistics partners.

Chief executive Christian Cerda hopes to eventually employ 1,000 people in Boston, aiming to add about 100 new hires per year. SimpliSafe, which sells monthly subscriptions for its services, last disclosed annual recurring revenue a year ago, saying it had more than $400 million in 2021.

SimpliSafe is bucking the trend that office landlords are seeing in Boston’s central business district during the COVID-19 pandemic, by adding space in the neighborhood instead of subtracting.

Dirk Ahlgrim, Head of Design, works in the dirty lab at SimpliSafe's new office in downtown Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Like many other office employers, SimpliSafe’s routine features a mix of at-home and in-office work right now.

But Ai-Li Lim, SimpliSafe’s chief people officer, said managers see big benefits from having people collaborate in person, as opposed to over the phone or computer. They’re banking on solid growth in sales, and are big believers in the downtown, in part because of its central location for workers’ commutes. SimpliSafe signed the lease in 2021, after rents had dropped amid the uncertainty about the local office market’s future.

“We’re a Boston company, we started here, we’re very committed to the area,” said Lim, when asked about how SimpliSafe picked the building. “It was the ability to have contiguous floors. The location is terrific, right by South Station and the airport. It’s a great building and so far we’ve been really excited about it.”

