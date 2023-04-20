David Rubenstein is thinking about Fenway Park (but not the fun snacks you find there). And he’s always working.

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

Americans need to know about Fenway Park, as well as other historic landmarks, according to American lawyer, author, TV host, and billionaire business executive David Rubenstein, whose eight-episode series “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein” premieres on April 26 on PBS. “I like to educate people about history by making it more attractive for them to learn about it,” said the 73-year-old cofounder and cochairman of the Washington, D.C.-based private equity investment company The Carlyle Group. “So I took eight symbols from different parts of the country to see how they came about, how they have been interpreted differently, and how they have evolved over the years. I did that through a series of interviews I conducted with people at these various sites.” In addition to Fenway Park, which is featured in the first episode, other sites of interest include the Golden Gate Bridge and the Hollywood sign. For the Fenway Park episode, Rubenstein interviews former Red Sox including legend David Ortiz and onetime closer Keith Foulke, comedians Bill Burr and Stephen Wright, and architect/Major League Baseball executive Janet Marie Smith. “I learned a great deal. I didn’t realize why it was named Fenway Park, and I also learned more about the Curse of the Bambino.” Rubenstein, who lives in Bethesda, Md., and also has a home on Nantucket, said he is concerned at how little Americans know about their country’s history. “The theory of representative democracy, which is what the Founding Fathers gave us, is that we have informed citizens,” he said. “But if you don’t have informed citizens, you’re not going to have as good a democracy as you should have.” We caught up with the Baltimore native, who has three adult children and two grandsons, to talk about all things travel.

I would say today I think one of the most exciting places in the world to travel to is the UAE [United Arab Emirates]; just so many incredible construction projects and so many people are doing business things there — and the weather is actually pretty good. Normally, I would have said if I could go to any city in the world — and it might be the most beautiful city in the world, of large cities — I’ve always said Paris, but because there are garbage strikes there right now, I wouldn’t recommend it [the nearly monthlong strike ended in late March]. Probably the most exciting city over the last 10 years or so I would say is probably Shanghai, but because of challenges in the Chinese economy and other things of late, it may not be quite as exciting as it was. If I could travel to anyplace in the United States, of course no place is better than Boston. Boston is a pretty good place to visit because there are so many great sites, so many things to see … and so much American history, which I care about.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

Probably to New York for business. In terms of vacation-related stuff, probably Palm Beach. I stay at the Breakers — been staying there for about 40 years. It’s a really great place.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

I prefer letting my assistant do it. I have an assistant who has been booking travel for me for 33 or 34 years. I think she [contacts the places directly]. I don’t think she uses a travel agent.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

I think I would have a heart attack, so I probably wouldn’t try it, since I’d probably have to check into a hospital or something like that. I guess I would try to look at my cellphone only every 30 minutes as opposed to every 10 minutes if I was unplugged. That would be my standard.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

I’m always working. I never do anything as a vacation because I’m always working wherever I am, but I don’t know how much time my firm has for vacation time, so I don’t know what I would be allocated. I view everything as always working, so I’m never completely on vacation.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

One time I went to the Caribbean, St. Croix, and somebody broke into my room while I was sleeping. Usually, you want a burglar to come in when you’re not there. I stupidly yelled “Get out of here” — I didn’t know if he had a gun or not — [and] fortunately he left. It was about 40 years ago, so a long time ago. More recently … sometimes when my plane breaks, I have challenges to get on another plane. That’s been a problem. Recently I flew to the Middle East and my own plane had a problem, so I had to charter another plane, and that plane broke and I chartered another plane and that one didn’t work, so that wasn’t pleasant. It’s not the everyday problem, I realize, that people have. Generally, the worst vacations tend to be when you want to go to warm weather and it’s windy and rainy all the time, so you feel like the weather kind of took control of your vacation.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

I don’t really view anything that I do as a vacation. I’m always working all the time, either writing a book or doing a broadcast or interviewing somebody, so I don’t really view anything as a complete day where I’m doing nothing, so unfortunately, I’m a bit of a workaholic, so I’m not your average person who goes away for two weeks and just says disconnect me from the world, or I’m not going to think about work because everything I do in work is enjoyable. I don’t want to get away from it. I just want to sometimes maybe be able to do it in a different setting.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

I try to read 100 books a year, and I’m often interviewing the authors of those books. On my next vacation — and I don’t really have vacations — I’m going to interview Jon Meacham about his new book on Lincoln and tomorrow night I’m going to interview Jonathan Darman about his new book on Franklin Roosevelt. I always have three or four books I’m reading simultaneously to try to get ready for interviews I’m doing with the authors. But to answer your question with an answer you probably want: If I was on a desert island and I only had one book I could take with me, that book would be the Bible because it has the history of humanity and Western civilization encapsulated in a better way than any other book.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

To me the most impressive American who has ever lived is Abraham Lincoln, so if I could travel with him anywhere, that would be great. I would suspect of the people who are living, I don’t know … but Lincoln is the person I would want to spend time with getting to know better. I would say not far behind him would probably be [Thomas] Jefferson, and then President [John F.] Kennedy. I’m a big admirer of President Kennedy. I chair the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, I’m involved with the Kennedy School at Harvard, and a donor for the Kennedy Library. I think I read most of the books about him. I used to work for Ted Sorensen, who was President Kennedy’s special adviser.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

Probably a book to read on the plane that she is going on. A good book to dig into on the flight, or, today, putting the books on somebody’s iPhone or [another electrical device] so they could listen to the books while they’re traveling.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

I’m trying to lose weight, so I’m trying to not think about snacks so much anymore. So today in my weight reduction program, I am probably only thinking about something like fresh fruit and granola.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

I will probably get arrested for saying it, but I think when I toured the pyramids, I managed to get a little piece of a pyramid and take it back with me. It’s only a very small piece. Hopefully the statute of limitations has run [out].

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

My favorite thing is to call my assistant and say what happened? How do I get out of here, or what am I going to do? I’m not that good at figuring out how to use travel apps, so I’m probably not the best person to answer that.

What has travel taught you?

Travel has expanded my horizons as a human. I have traveled for 30-plus years, traveled at least 150 days a year and sometimes 200 days a year, and I’ve been to [more than] 100 countries and done business in many of them. So travel has opened my eyes to a whole different world and enabled me to appreciate the diversity of the world in many respects, and also the similarities. Humans all over the world are often interested in the same things — health, good relations with their children, hopefully they have grandchildren. Everybody in the end wants the same things, but they have a different way of expressing it, a different way of bringing these into fruition, so you know, the more you travel the world, you realize how different the cultures are but also how similar humanity is.

What is your best travel tip?

When you’re doing a trip, keep your expectations low and you’ll probably be happier with the trip. If your expectations are so high, you may be disappointed. Take some time to sightsee wherever you go — whether it’s for vacation or business — you can’t see too many interesting historic sites. Learn about history wherever you go. And also bring an electrical charger that is able to be used around the rest of the world.

