He won’t introduce me to family and friends

Q. I have been dating this guy for over a year now and he says he doesn’t want to introduce me to his family or acquaintances because he is trying to protect me from their “bad ways.”

I love him with all my heart and have been trying to be the best partner for him. I can feel that he truly loves me; we enjoy being around each other and have a great sexual relationship. But he will not make a bigger commitment by bringing me into the other parts of his life.

I have asked him to introduce me to at least someone in his family — or even a friend — and he says that if he did that, his mother and other family would find out about the relationship and be unhappy. He lives with them right now and doesn’t want to be kicked out with nowhere to go. I understand that part.

He says that once we have our own place, he won’t care if they find out or not. But then he says that he doesn’t want to lose his family. I don’t want him to lose them either; I just want to be able to become part of his family and to be able to spend the rest of my life showing him how much I love him. I just don’t know what to do anymore and I need some advice.

BAD WAY

A. It doesn’t sound like he’s in a good place — emotionally or otherwise — to be in a romantic relationship right now. He needs to figure out how he wants to deal with his family. This is about more than where he lives.

He wants his loved ones around but doesn’t want to break any of their rules. For whatever reason, being with you feels like disobeying them. You say you’re ready to commit and spend your life loving him, but he can’t reciprocate. Promises for the future don’t mean much right now.

For the record, it’s not just the family stuff that makes me think you should break up with him. He hasn’t introduced you to friends — not one, right? What’s that about? It would be different if he tried to involve you in the rest of his life, but he’s not letting you go anywhere.

I feel like I’m saying this a lot these days, and it sounds so cynical, but ... love isn’t everything. People can fall madly in love but break up because of distance. They can end a relationship, despite great love, because they have more growing to do as individuals. That’s why timing is important, too. If someone isn’t ready to be partnered, that can override love.

After a year with this person, you’ve seen where he is — and where he’s stuck. Let him figure out his life so you can focus on your own. You’re not getting what you want.

Your love doesn’t have to be limited to one person. There is more out there for you, and it’s time to find it.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Break up when you feel ready. All at once, or do a slow fadeaway. This relationship is going nowhere, unfortunately. At best, he is immature and/or culturally-bound. At worst, he is married or scamming you. I hope you get a lovely relationship with someone who can bring you fully into their life.

LITTLEPENGUIN456





Tell him that you fear that he is ashamed of you or your relationship, and make your decision to stay or bail based on his response. Good luck.

HIKERGALNH128





I think the flags are on fire here, sweetheart. He’s likely either married or involved with someone else. But even if this is not the case, you should have met someone from his life by now. Extricate yourself from this one, like, yesterday.

ASH





He is either married, living with someone, or embarrassed to be with you. Break up and find someone who doesn’t keep you hidden.

SOMEWHEREINMA





There aren’t many reasons why his family would be unhappy to find out about you. Most of them aren’t good. Leave him.

TERMINATER5

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.