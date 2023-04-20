Mahaniyom team plans a new restaurant; Soleil comes to Boston Public Market

Chef Cheryl Straughter has moved into Boston Public Market (100 Hanover St.) with a second branch of Soleil . Like the original Nubian Square restaurant, the downtown outpost offers nourishing, from-scratch, Southern-influenced fare. Think jerk chicken, hot link sandwiches, fried turkey wings, and all the sides.

Across from Fenway Park, in the space formerly known as PlantPub, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar (61 Brookline Ave.) serves guac-topped hot dogs, smash burgers, creative tacos, and plentiful margaritas. It’s a follow-up to Broadway Restaurant Group’s original Loco in South Boston.

Openings: Back Bay is now home to a fourth Aceituna Grill (267 Newbury St.). As at other locations, the Kurban family (Gina and Andrew, with son AJ) focuses on Mediterranean fare. With mezze, pita sandwiches, and shawarma rice plates, customers can sip from a cocktail list that was created by beloved local bartender Brother Cleve.

Shawarma plate at Aceituna Grill. Brittany Di Capua

Coming attractions: The team behind Brookline Village Thai smash Mahaniyom plans to open a second restaurant in the same neighborhood. At Merai, which means “alcohol,” the focus will be on the bar as much as the food. The menu will be a playful celebration of Thai flavors, applying them to different cuisines. Merai is planned to open in late 2023.

Summer in the city: Formaggio Kitchen brings its weekend barbecue, a longtime Huron Village tradition, to its Kendall Square store (94 Hampshire St.). Every Friday until Halloween weekend, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., customers can get their hands on pulled pork, BBQ chicken, hot dogs, mac and cheese, and more.

Cheryl Straughter owns Soleil in Roxbury's Nubian Square. Handout

Benefits: On April 27, from 6-9 p.m., the Lyons Group hosts An Amazing Night for Maizy Willis, a benefit for the daughter of Tim Willis, the Lyons Group culinary director who passed away in 2019. (The event, originally planned for April 2020, was rescheduled due to COVID.) Chefs including Lydia Shire and Jasper White will be at the benefit at Rochambeau (900 Boylston St.), along with athletes, radio hosts, and other notables. There will be music, food, drink, and a silent auction. Tickets are $75 and available at www.eventbrite.com.

On April 28, from 5-9 p.m., Dame Delicious takes over Arlington Town Hall (730 Mass Ave). The “evening of culinary adventures” is presented by women’s culinary organization Les Dames d’Escoffier and showcases women-owned restaurants and food businesses. Expect dishes from the likes of Gustazo, Pagu, and Tambo 22, along with wine tastings, shopping, demonstrations, and more. The event is part of Boston Design Week and raises money for Les Dames’ Culinary Adventure Fund, an award for women culinary students, and Food Link, which rescues and distributes fresh surplus food. Tickets are $35 and available at www.lesdamesboston.org.

