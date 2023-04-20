Soaking up history and sun on this girlfriends’ getaway to Pensacola, Fla.

This Florida Panhandle city has plenty of historic spots that trace its history since Europeans first put down roots in 1559. Pensacola is also surrounded by beautiful white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. My friend Patti and I figured that it would make the perfect destination for a beach getaway with a side of history.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Early one morning I followed a red line on the sidewalk past a historic church, the homes of early residents, and a park with cannons at each corner. No, I wasn’t taking a constitutional along the Freedom Trail. I was following America’s First Settlement Trail through downtown Pensacola.

Advertisement

Not wanting to squander sunshine, we made good use of an overcast day to dig into Pensacola’s history. The 3-mile, red-lined settlement trail has a myriad of points of interest, including roughly two dozen sites grouped together as Historic Pensacola. Like Boston’s Freedom Trail, history lives cheek-by-jowl with the modern city’s boutiques, cafes, and restaurants.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Exhibits at the Pensacola Museum of History span more than four centuries. Patricia Harris

Several buildings of Historic Pensacola are open for guided tours. Old Christ Church, a handsome white structure completed in 1832, is one of Florida’s oldest surviving church buildings. Built for an Episcopal congregation, the church was occupied by Union troops during the Civil War and later housed an African American congregation. Other properties provide glimpses of domestic life over the centuries, from a modest 1805 French Creole-style cottage to a Victorian-era sea captain’s home turned boardinghouse in the early 20th century. The boardinghouse building even boasts a re-created speakeasy on the second floor, a nod to the area’s Prohibition-era propensity for smuggling.

The Pensacola Museum of History anchors Historic Pensacola. One of the museum’s prized possessions is an actual anchor from one of the vessels of Spanish explorer Tristan de Luna. Exhibits trace Pensacola’s history from de Luna’s short-lived — but nonetheless first — settlement through the territory’s formal transfer to the United States in 1821. That handover, by the way, was finalized right across the street at Plaza Ferdinand VII, where the Spanish territorial governor met US General Andrew Jackson.

Advertisement

The quartz-crystal sand of Pensacola Beach sparkles in the sun. Patricia Harris

The museum also brings Pensacola into modern times. Its most popular exhibit is a re-creation of Trader Jon’s Bar, a mainstay on nearby Palafox Street from 1953 until 1998. Founded by Martin Weissman, a World War II paratrooper and all-round eccentric character, the bar was the gathering spot for aviators from Naval Air Station Pensacola. Weissman was famous for trading drinks for the naval memorabilia that literally covers every inch of wall space.

That Naval Air Station, by the way, was the first in the country. Commissioned in 1914, it also gave Pensacola bragging rights as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation.” It trains students from every branch of the military and is home to the Blue Angels squadron. Alas, the National Naval Aviation Museum has been closed to general visitors since a terrorist attack at the base in 2019, though lawmakers are advocating for its reopening. Patti and I could imagine graduates celebrating the end of their training at Trader Jon’s.

When the sun was shining, Patti and I went to the beaches on Santa Rosa Island, across two bridges from downtown Pensacola. The 40-mile-long barrier beach has plenty of room for both the beachy restaurants and attractions of Pensacola Beach and for the more untamed natural stretches of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. It was a homecoming of sorts for Patti, who has fond memories of driving to the Gulf beaches when she lived in New Orleans. I couldn’t count the number of times that she had pronounced them the most beautiful in the world.

Advertisement

Wood-roasted oysters are a specialty at Brother Fox restaurant in Pensacola. Patricia Harris

At Pensacola Beach, we ate seafood gumbo and fish tacos at a beachside bar and walked more than a quarter mile to the tip of Pensacola Beach Pier to chat with fishermen casting their lines. As we looked back, the beach seemed to stretch for miles — nothing but pure white quartz-crystal sand as far as we could see. It was a beautiful sight and a definite feast for my winter-weary eyes. Perhaps it’s New England chauvinism, but I still favor the wilder dune-backed stretches of the Cape Cod National Seashore. Still, I’ll admit that Patti was half right. The sparkling emerald-green ocean was arguably more alluring than the churning dark waves of the North Atlantic. It was a little chilly for swimming, but not for wading. Even in January, the water was warmer than some of the Cape Cod beaches in summer.

We also made our way to the western tip of the island, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore that had been established in 1971 to preserve portions of the barrier island ecosystem in both Florida and Mississippi. We followed a boardwalk through scrubby brush to stroll a secluded beach and then headed to historic Fort Pickens. There’s no escaping the past, it seems, not even at the beach.

Advertisement

Fort Pickens was built of brick between 1829 and 1834 to defend Pensacola Bay and the Pensacola Navy Yard that had been established only a few years earlier. The fort was one of four in the South to remain in Union hands throughout the Civil War. It later served as a prison for Apache leader Geronimo and some of his followers in the 1880s.

Walkways of historic Fort Pickens have an elegant grace. Patricia Harris

Patti and I walked along arched passageways and climbed to the artillery emplacement. According to park rangers, the pentagonal fort could be equipped with more than 200 cannon, which could deter enemies with a ring of fire. All those historical voices are silent now. But the fort’s commanding view of the Gulf and the network of waterways surrounding mainland Pensacola endure. Strategic in war, Fort Pickens is soothing in peace as a cool and breezy lookout to eavesdrop on the subtle, rhythmic conversation of land and tide.

If you go …

WHERE TO STAY AND EAT

Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel

400 Bayfront Parkway, Pensacola

850-912-8770, stayoysterbay.com

Located at the edge of the historic district, some rooms have views of Pensacola Bay. Self-serve kitchen is stocked with breakfast foods. From $440.

Lily Hall

415 N. Alcaniz St., Pensacola

Hotel 850-304-7944, restaurant 850-308-1441, lilyhall.com

Stylish new boutique hotel also features Brother Fox restaurant with Spanish-inspired dishes cooked on a wood-fired grill. Rooms from $205. Small plates and salads $10-$33, entrees $20-$58. Open for cocktails and dinner daily.

Advertisement

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

41 Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach

850-932-6313, casinobeachbar.com

Casual beachside spot with fresh local fish.

Soups and small plates $5.95-$17.95, sandwiches $15.95-$19.95.

Open for lunch and dinner daily.

WHAT TO DO

Pensacola Museum of History

330 S. Jefferson St., Pensacola

850-595-5985, historicpensacola.org

Open Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. noon-4 p.m.

Adults $12, seniors; $11, children, $7. Admission includes guided historic house tours.

Gulf Islands National Seashore

850-934-2600, nps.gov/guis

Fort Pickens Gate

1400 Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach

Open daily 8 a.m.-sunset

7-day pass $25 per carload, $15 per pedestrian or cyclist, credit cards only

This Victorian-era sea captain's home was converted to a boardinghouse in the 1920s. Patricia Harris

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.