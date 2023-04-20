Wine, coffee, hikes, hot tubs, and reunions in Arizona’s gorgeous desert

Finally, in early January, we were in the same place, at the same time, and we were about to embark on five days together, unfettered, doing whatever the hell we wanted, with nothing except an Airbnb planned in advance, in and around Cave Creek, Ariz.

When I saw Lara smiling at the end of the jetway in Phoenix, I nearly cried. We hugged, and hustled across two terminals to reach Ashley’s gate before she disembarked. After 14 years, we’d accomplished a goal set when our kids, now high school seniors, were in kindergarten. Before Lara had moved to California and Ashley to Colorado, before we’d accumulated two divorces, plenty of loss, challenges with kids, jobs, economics, family, distance, and a weary world, we’d planned to meet up somewhere, anywhere, together.

We’d put the trip together quickly, in the startling way that spontaneity can catalyze decision-making, and after a brief stop in downtown Phoenix to see Brookline-based artist and friend Janet Echelman’s beautiful floating public sculpture, “Her Secret is Patience,” we drove out of the city, toward the Sonoran desert.

The three-bedroom house was equipped with foosball, a pool table, giant boombox, unheated pool we used for cold plunges, hot tub, backyard fire pit overlooking 20-foot saguaro cacti, and a view facing nights of fiery sunsets. It was perfect. We were trading up the better part of a week for nearly constant laughter, take-out food, hiking, horseback riding, plenty of coffee, and ample wine. It was pure heaven in the desert.

Cave Creek has an excess of Western kitsch (Frontier Town, Buffalo Chip Saloon), but we had our eyes on the opposite. We’d brought our hiking boots, our daypacks, our wanderlust, and a general plan that included a hike every day, lunch somewhere TBD, and, in a big nod toward adulting combined with a disinterest in cooking, we agreed to nightly take-out dinners at home with a generous selection of wine.

It was so easy. All of it. We’d never traveled together but everything we believed in advance was true: we were a perfect triad. Our goals were shared and attainable. We wanted to relax, to talk, to laugh, to be active in the outdoors somewhere beautiful and unlike our homes. To sit over coffee and wine with limited distraction except each other and the desert, and mostly, to be reminded, in the best ways, why our friendship, which was based on limited time in the same physical space, had endured for so many years. (Additionally, we move at the same pace, which generally entails never stopping unless we’re asleep).

Taliesin West Beth Jones

On our first full day, we hiked Black Mountain, a steep, rocky trail with a serious view as payoff, then lunch at Local Jonny’s, a popular tavern and cafe. In the afternoon we drove to Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home and studio, which now houses the headquarters of his foundation. Taliesin West is self-guided, stunning, and full of angles and light. It’s a remarkable and powerful architectural statement, and was clearly well ahead of its time.

We discovered on our first afternoon that the local Sprouts Farmers Market has an excellent take-out counter and our low-impact dinners included grilled shrimp, roasted salmon, and a variety of salads. Brix Wines in the town of Carefree (aptly named for our purposes), had the vino. The house provided plastic wine glasses for the hot tub.

It really was carefree. We did most of our hiking in Cave Creek Regional Park, 2,922 acres of rocky terrain spread across the upper Sonoran Desert. We followed the Go John-Overton Loop one day and the Tortuga Trail another. The sun was high and hot, and we felt miles from civilization. We saw massive saguaros, teddy bear and buckhorn cholla, brittlebush, jojoba, mesquite, and prickly pear. We hiked, hydrated, and talked, and every day, we reminded each other that the clock is already ticking on our next trip.

Cave Creek Trail Ride Beth Jones

We went horseback riding at sunset with Cave Creek Trail Rides and our guide, a former competitive barrel racer, led the three of us up hills and along ridges as the sky went from wide and blue, to fiery. Every night, we sat outside in folding chairs, watching the dark come, moving to the hot tub, challenging each other to jump into the freezing pool, and falling asleep looking forward to morning.

I’m an early riser, and I convinced Lara one day, and Ashley the next, to drive with me to the Go John trailhead to watch the sunrise. It was exactly as we’d hoped. A glimmer, then a reflection on the hills, a glow, and eventually, as if from central casting, the sun lit the sky pink, then orange, until the brightness was blinding. We could see hot-air balloons floating a few miles away.

We hiked the Tortuga Trail on our next-to-last morning, and spent the afternoon at Civana Wellness Resort and Spa, relaxing into massages, hot and cold plunges, sauna, steam, and lunch by the pool, in classic girlfriend vacation style.

Tortuga Trail (Ashley Scofield, Lara Bodie Srinivasan, and the writer) Lara Bodie Srinivasan

On our final morning, we packed up, said goodbye to the backyard saguaro, and headed for Camelback Mountain, a popular, strenuous hike and scramble to a 360-degree view over Phoenix and its surroundings. We brought our sweaty selves to our last shared lunch at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a highly awarded resort and spa, where our salads were tinged with melancholy for what was already slipping away.

And then, to the airport. Where we’d begun. Where, as if it were the end of a most magical summer camp adventure, where nobody else knows how precious your shared bubble has been, we promised to decide — very, very soon — where to go next.

We turned toward three different gates, walking toward three different lives in three different states, with five days of shimmering memories, knowing that while you can dream of the future, you can’t start your next adventure until you’ve finished the one you’re on.