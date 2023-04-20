After more than a decade on Boston City Council, Frank Baker won’t seek reelection

Baker represents District 3, which includes a sizable chunk of Dorchester and slices of South Boston and the South End. Most recently, Baker has been helping fund litigation in federal court challenging the new council redistricting maps, which carve up some white neighborhoods in two historical political power centers, Dorchester and South Boston. He donated $10,000 from his campaign account last December to help with the lawsuit, which names the city, Mayor Michelle Wu, the City Council, and the city’s election head as defendants.

“This decision did not come lightly,” said Baker in a press release announcing he would not seek a seventh term on the council. “After lengthy deliberation, I am confident and certain this is my time to depart the Council and serve in a different capacity.”

Boston City Councilor Frank Baker, the Dorchester politician known as the most conservative voice on a legislative body that has continued to shift left in recent years, announced Thursday that he is not seeking reelection.

In his release, Baker said “For an assortment of reasons, now is the right time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life, with my family.”

A lifelong Dorchester resident, Baker was first elected to the council in 2011 and previously worked for the city’s printing department for more than 20 years. He decided to run for the council not long after he was laid off from his municipal job.

His announcement comes at a time when sharp-elbowed divisiveness defines Boston City Council. Baker, a former union steward known as a brusque, rhetorical pugilist, has been in the middle of some of the clashes.

Last fall, during discussion of the new redistricting map, Baker invoked age-old tensions between Catholics and Protestants, referring to Councilor Liz Breadon, an immigrant from Northern Ireland who chaired the council’s redistricting process, as “a Protestant from Fermanagh.” He would apologize for that remark.

And last August, he compared Councilor Ricardo Arroyo to a predator after years-old allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Arroyo late in his race for Suffolk district attorney. Arroyo vehemently denied the allegations and was never charged with a crime.

The federal litigation over redistricting has also underscored the divides on the body, and in Boston politics more broadly, between a new crop of progressive politicians, many of them people of color, and more established political power brokers, many of whom are white and more moderate.

Baker’s vehement opposition to the map is no secret, though he insists it’s not politically motivated but fueled by concerns that it separated tight-knit communities built around Catholic parishes.

The map ultimately approved by the council added a group of more diverse Dorchester precincts to Baker’s district, including parts of Fields Corner. Proponents said the map changes were necessary to empower communities of color to elect their candidates of choice, and in particular to avoid illegally “packing” Black voters into the Mattapan-based District 4 that borders Baker’s district.

The map split up Baker’s current constituents, severing a cluster of majority-white, high-turnout precincts in the southern tip of Dorchester that he argued was the “core” of his district.

This developing story will be updated.





