‘You people are evil’: Voicemails aired at MBTA board meeting show rider’s rage against slow subway service

A pair of residents poured out their rage against the T in voicemails played at a Wednesday meeting of the MBTA Board of Directors, following months of reduced service, delays, and surprise closures on the nation’s oldest subway system.

But you could also leave a voicemail on the MBTA’s public comment line at (617) 222-3337, and complain directly to the T — as a growing handful of angry riders have done.

If your morning commute runs late, you might complain to a friend. You might shoot a quick text to your boss explaining that, once again, the MBTA is delayed. You might take a photo of the platform display, which shows no Red Line trains for more than 20 minutes, or take to Twitter to vent.

During that time, the voicemails, which are played at the start of every meeting as part of the public comment period, have gotten angrier and angrier.

“You’re horrible, horrible, horrible — letting the city down,” one caller, who declined to state his name, said.

The man identified himself as a technician at Mass General Brigham, with a commute from Framingham, but began his voicemail by saying “you people aren’t getting my name.” He said the Board should be ashamed by the quality of service.

“You people are evil,” the man continued. “Each and every one of you needs to step down from that position.”

He accused the board members of being out of touch with the subway and its ridership, saying they drive to work in luxury cars while the rest of the city crawls along the tracks. Meanwhile, the man said his manager is threatening to fire him if he continues being late to work.

“If I lose my job, I’m suing,” he said.

Jarred Johnson, executive director of advocacy group TransitMatters, said Wednesday’s voicemails — loaded with “righteous anger” — were “probably kinder” than most of what he has heard from friends and passengers on stopped trains.

“It’s tapping into how riders are feeling,” Johnson said. “The riders, along with the staff, are the people that are closest to the system.”

Johnson said the MBTA has done a better job communicating with riders than it had under the Baker Administration, but riders still feel unheard. Johnson said he is optimistic about Philip Eng, the T’s new General Manager, but the agency needs to figure out how to communicate with regular riders, who may not closely follow transit issues and policy.

“The tone of those meetings does not match how riders are feeling, and doesn’t match the seriousness,” Johnson said. “The administration can’t replace this board soon enough, and I hope that there’s a board that is welcoming of feedback, even when it’s tough to hear.”

A spokesman for the MBTA did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment on the voicemails.

Another caller, 25-year-old Meghan Henningson, said her father dealt with the same issues on the trains when he was a child, and things seem about as bad today. She said she works a part time job at Kendall Square, but spends 15-20 hours a week commuting from Quincy Adams station.

She said the MBTA seems to be “putting Band-Aids on a leaking pipe” and needs “an entirely new, better plan,” which includes oversight by the federal government.

“You’re consistently blowing us off, you’re consistently not listening, you’re consistently not taking the proper action,” she continued, her voice growing louder with each item. “I would recommend one of you take a trip on the Red Line and view for yourself how actually deplorable the conditions are.”

Seeing photos and videos of Phillip Eng, the MBTA’s new General Manager, on the train is extra upsetting, Henningson said, since some board members do not take the train at all. She called his rides “PR stunts.”

Board Chair Betsy Taylor showed little response as Henningson’s message resonated through the chamber. Thomas “Scott” Darling, whose Zoom video was highlighted while the board was called “evil,” remained stoic throughout the playback.

The board played four voicemails during the meeting. The other two, although less hostile, each cited chronic safety and service issues with the T.

Paulina Casasola, a member of the Public Transit Public Good coalition, thanked the board for it’s “great work” in her voicemail, but urged them to prioritize low-income communities and implement a low-income fair.

”We need a reliable MBTA that will be affordable for everybody,” Casasola said. “When you reload your Charlie Card, $10 could be lunch for the day.”

Caitlin Allen-Connelly, a senior advisor on transportation with A Better City, said there is “no doubt” Eng could help turn the system around. She blamed low ridership on months of poor service driving away commuters.

“The MBTA cannot continue to operate business as usual,” Allen-Connelly said.

That much, at least, all four could agree on.

“If somebody could get off their hands and actually do something, that would be fantastic,” Henningson said. “Ride the train, see what it’s like, fix the issues, it’s that simple. Or get a new job.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.