Climate activists deflate tires of dozens of cars on Beacon Hill

Climate activists are claiming to have deflated the tires of 43 SUVs on Beacon Hill overnight.

The activists left leaflets on the cars that urged the owners to switch to public transportation, biking, or electric vehicles. No electric cars were targeted, according to a blog post by Tyre Extinguishers, which claimed responsibility for the vandalism.

Police said they responded to a report of vandalism at 144 Mount Vernon St. shortly before 7 a.m., according to a department spokesman. The spokesman confirmed that several vehicles were vandalized but did not provide additional information.