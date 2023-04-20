‘Coyotes’ frolicking around Warwick were actually someone’s pets

The only problem is that they weren’t actually coyotes. They were dogs, and probably dog-wolf hybrids.

WARWICK, R.I. — For days, what appeared to be two rare black coyotes captivated Warwick as they romped around the city — majestic, beautiful, wily. Facebook posts from the city police department only seemed to stoke people’s interests, notwithstanding the warnings against feeding or approaching them.

The Warwick Police Department circulated this warning on social media about a pair of coyotes frolicking around the city. But they were actually someone's dogs, perhaps dog-wolf hybrids, the mayor says.

“The owner has been located,” Mayor Frank Picozzi said on Facebook Thursday morning. “The police are investigating the entire matter and much more information will be released later today.”

As of 8:30 Thursday morning, the animals still hadn’t been captured. Dog-wolf hybrids are illegal to keep in Rhode Island, so it’s unclear what will happen to them, or their owner. It’s also unclear how they came to be released.

A spokeswoman for Picozzi said the mayor was in the Oakland Beach neighborhood Thursdaymorning gathering information.

