Crash on Route 101 in N.H. leads to road closure, 17-year-old driver seriously injured

CONCORD, N.H. — A 17-year-old driver from Auburn crashed on Route 101 in Candia on Wednesday evening, resulting in a 45-minute road closure.

The driver, who survived the crash, was transported to Elliot Hospital to receive care for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to state police. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which could have been caused by excessive speed, a preliminary police investigation found.

Investigation of the crash is ongoing. At this point, police believe the vehicle in question, a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, veered into the center meridian, colliding with a rock formation that caused it to flip multiple times before landing on the highway. New Hampshire State Police shared photos from the scene on Twitter.