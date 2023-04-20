Crash on Route 101 in N.H. leads to road closure, 17-year-old driver seriously injured

CONCORD, N.H. — A 17-year-old driver from Auburn crashed on Route 101 in Candia on Wednesday evening, resulting in a 45-minute road closure.
The driver, who survived the crash, was transported to Elliot Hospital to receive care for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to state police. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which could have been caused by excessive speed, a preliminary police investigation found.
Investigation of the crash is ongoing. At this point, police believe the vehicle in question, a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, veered into the center meridian, colliding with a rock formation that caused it to flip multiple times before landing on the highway. New Hampshire State Police shared photos from the scene on Twitter.
Advertisement
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH LEADS TO HIGHWAY CLOSURE— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) April 20, 2023
On April 19, 2023, at approx. 6:06 p.m., Troopers assigned to the #NHSP #TroopA Barracks responded to a report of a crash involving a single motor vehicle along Route 101 East in the vicinity mile marker 108.2 in the Town of Candia. pic.twitter.com/6DUwZyrWCm
Other motorists stopped at the crash scene to help the driver until emergency medical assistance arrived to remove the driver from the car.
Both the Candia and Auburn Police Departments responded to the accident, in addition to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and both the Candia and Raymond Fire Departments. Police closed the road to investigate the accidence and clean up debris.
No additional details have been made available about the driver’s identity.
Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.