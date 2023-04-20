Firefighters battled two-alarm blaze at packaging manufacturer in Wakefield

“Upon arrival, responding companies discovered the fire in the rear loading dock of the building,” the statement said.

Crews responded to the blaze around 6:06 a.m. at WestRock Co. industrial complex at 365 Audubon Road, according to a statement from Wakefield Fire Department.

Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze Thursday at a building housing a packaging manufacturer in Wakefield, officials said.

There were no injuries, officials said. WestRock Co. is a paper and packing product manufacturer, according to its website. The plant resumed its operations at 3 p.m., according to Robby Johnson, spokesperson for the company.

“A small fire broke out at the Wakefield plant this morning and was immediately contained,” Johnson said in an email. “No injuries, no residual impact on facility or public safety.”

The fire is under investigation by Wakefield Fire Department and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, the statement said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was accidental,” officials said.

