Four Maine shooting victims remembered as patriotic, pious people

From American flags to fireworks, Cynthia Eaton, 62, filled her Facebook page with red, white, and blue. Robert Eger had served in the Navy, and Patti frequently uploaded photos with her 95-year-old father, who adorned a “US Coast Guard Veteran” baseball cap.

Their exchanges stretch back years, filled with heart emojis, exclamations of “love you,” and “looking forward to my hugs.” Along with their spouses, David Eaton, 66, and Robert Eger, 72, they bonded over their love of family, faith, and devotion to country.

As longtime friends, Cynthia Eaton and Patricia “Patti” Eger kept up with each other through Facebook from their respective homes in Florida, Kansas, and Maine.

Their murders this week in the small, rural town of Bowdoin, Maine, allegedly at the hands of the Eatons’ 34-year-old son, Joseph, understandably stunned their family and friends, who remembered the four friends as kind, pious people.

Patti Eger, 62, volunteered frequently with West Bowdoin Baptist Church, where the pastor, Craig Tuck, remembered her as a “very amazing person.”

“She was a person that loved the lord her God with all her heart, mind, body, spirit, and strength,” Tuck said in a brief interview Thursday.

Her husband, Robert, “seemed to be a wonderful man as well, very loving and giving in his own way,” he said.

The Eatons, who lived for years in Florida before recently moving to Kansas, had arrived in Maine last Thursday, one day before their son, Joseph, was released from a state prison in Windham.

He allegedly went to the Eger’s home, where his parents were staying, and fatally shot the two couples, whose bodies were found Tuesday morning, along with the family’s dog.

Joseph Eaton then drove about 25 miles south to Yarmouth, where he allegedly shot three people who were driving on the highway. The drivers were injured, one of them critically, officials said.

Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, entered the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, Thursday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Associated Press

Joseph Eaton was arraigned Thursday in a court in West Bath, Maine, on four counts of murder and was ordered held without bail, officials said.

Linda Walker, a close friend of the Egers, told the Bangor Daily News that Patti was a generous and loving friend who enjoyed scrapbooking, visiting her father, and taking extensive photos of her friends and family.

Robert and Patti met at one of Maine’s biggest shipyards, Bath Iron Works, the newspaper reported. A skilled builder, Robert left Bath Iron Works to start his own company, while Patti worked at the shipyard until giving birth to the couple’s only son. The couple had a dog, Max, who State Police confirmed was also killed in the shooting.

Cynthia Eaton’s parents, Betty and Ken Fagan, said in an interview their daughter and son-in-law had recently moved to Wichita, Kan., to live near their other son, John.

The Fagans described the couple as Harley-Davidson enthusiasts. Cynthia Eaton’s Facebook is filled with photos of bikes, sunsets, support for Donald Trump, and selfies with her husband.

Tonya Alanez of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.