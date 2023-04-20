‘Get the money . . . hurry up,” FBI releases video of suspect in armed robberies of four convenience stores in Boston

The man brandished a distinct black handgun with a long barrel and made verbal demands for money during all four robberies, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI and Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with the armed robberies of four convenience stores in Hyde Park and Mattapan, the FBI’s Boston division said Thursday.

The most recent robbery happened at the SK Convenience Store in Hyde Park, on Feb. 20 at about. 9:45 p.m., the FBI said. The suspect can be heard in a short video of the robbery released by the FBI telling a clerk at the store, who is blurred out, to give him money.

Advertisement

“Get the money...hurry up...Get the money. Hurry up! Get that money...get that money...hurry up...”

The suspect in the video appears to be a man, wearing black shoes, black pants, a black jacket, and a black ski mask. As he tells the clerk to give him the money he walks behind the counter and continues yelling at the clerk to hurry up.

He then walks out from behind the counter with what appears to be cash in his hands and says “lottery” and again tells the clerk to hurry up. At one point the clerk says “nothing” and the man leaves the store.

Anyone with information about the robberies should contact the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000 or tips.fbi.gov, the FBI said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.