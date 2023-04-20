Man charged in threat to shoot down Pride flag at Hingham shopping complex found dangerous but released on conditions

At a detention hearing Wednesday, Cruz’s office said, Judge James Byrne found Scammell dangerous but released him on personal recognizance with conditions.

Gage Benjamin Scammell was arraigned April 13 in Hingham District Court on charges of making a bomb or hijack threat causing serious public alarm, threats to commit a crime, and attempted civil rights violation, according to legal filings and Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office. A not guilty plea was entered for Scammell.

A 29-year-old Weymouth man charged with allegedly threatening to shoot down a Pride flag at a Hingham shopping complex last week was found dangerous but released on personal recognizance Wednesday following a court hearing, authorities said.

Those included that he maintain or seek employment, stay away from the shopping complex and have no contact with its workers, submit to GPS monitoring, stick to an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly curfew, refrain from alcohol with twice daily testing, undergo a substance abuse evaluation, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings twice per week, and not carry weapons save for a pocket knife for work.

Court papers identified Scammell as an employee of a local water filtration installer.

His lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Cruz’s office said Hingham police were “made aware” April 13 of a threatening voicemail that had been left with the Derby Street Shops complex in Hingham.

“The mall management company had retained a voicemail message regarding a Pride flag that was on display,” the statement said, adding that Scammell allegedly indicated “he was going to go to the Derby Street Shoppes, shoot the flag down with a rifle, and burn it if it was not taken down within three days.”

He also allegedly made “disparaging statements regarding the Jewish faith,” Cruz’s office said.

Management of the complex called police immediately after receiving the message, and investigators quickly identified Scammell as the caller and placed him into custody, according to prosecutors.

His next court date is scheduled for June 7.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.