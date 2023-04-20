Two-alarm fire rips through Lunenburg home; family dog rescued, officials say

A neighbor rescued a family dog and phoned for help as a two-alarm fire swept through a Lunenburg home Thursday morning, leaving four people displaced, officials said.

Officials received the call around 7:34 a.m. reporting the blaze at 79 Robbs Hill Road, according to a statement from the Lunenburg Fire Department. A second alarm was struck once firefighters arrived, officials said.

“Crews advanced multiple hose lines and knocked down heavy fire in the garage and along the rear of the building,” the statement said. “Additional lines were stretched into the interior to extinguish fire on the first floor and attic.”