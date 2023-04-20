Maine man charged with killed parents and two family friends faces arraignment

Eaton stands accused of murdering his parents, Cynthia, 62, and David, 66, and two family friends, Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, who were hosting the Eatons at their home in Bowdoin, State Police Colonel Bill Ross said Wednesday.

Joseph Eaton, who authorities said was picked up Friday from his most recent prison sentence by his mother before allegedly killing her in Tuesday’s mass shooting in Bowdoin, is slated for a 10:30 a.m. arraignment in West Bath District Court on four counts of murder.

A 34-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history who allegedly shot his parents and two other adults to death at a home in Bowdoin, Maine on Tuesday before wounding three others with gunfire in Yarmouth, Maine will make his initial court appearance in the case on Thursday.

An affidavit filed in the case said the victims “had been covered up,” and that a dog was also discovered deceased. The person who called 911 was Patricia Eger’s sister, Lisa Shea.

Shea told authorities she had arrived at her sister’s Bowdoin home on Easter and stayed for four days, leaving on April 13 so Cynthia and David Eaton could stay there as they awaited their son’s release from prison, the affidavit said.

Shea had texted her sister around 8:30 a.m. to let her know she would return to the Bowdoin residence around 9 a.m. to pick up a sweatshirt she had left behind. Shea never got a response from her sister and arrived at the Augusta Road home shortly after 9 a.m., according to the filing.

Shea saw two drops of blood on the front steps, the affidavit said, and when she entered the home she saw broken glass and more blood on the floor. She later discovered Richard Eger’s body in the kitchen with a towel, as well as “several firearms laying out inside the home and stated that there were bullet holes everywhere,” the filing said.

She also saw drag marks that led to another area of the home but she “did not pursue them to the source” and instead exited the residence, according to the affidavit.

In addition, investigators discovered a note on a kitchen island that said “someone had been molested and there was nothing done about it,” the filing said. “The note mentioned someone being freed of pain and that the writer of the note wanted a new life. The note was not written to anyone nor was it signed by anyone.”

After the murders, Ross said, Eaton allegedly shot three more people in Yarmouth while driving on a highway 25 miles away. Eaton appears to have had no relation to those three victims, who survived, officials said.

Ross said Eaton had confessed to the four killings and the highway shootings. Eaton opened fire on Interstate-295, Ross said, because “he believed he was being followed by police officers.”

Ross identified the three people shot on the highway in Yarmouth as Sean Halsey, of Bowdoinham, and his adult children, Justin and Paige. Paige Halsey, Ross said, was in critical condition, while the two men suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Following Eaton’s arrest, the affidavit said, he “admitted to shooting the four deceased individuals at 1459 Augusta Rd. in Bowdoin, whom he stated were his parents and family friends, and Joseph admitted to shooting at a vehicle while traveling southbound on Interstate 295.”

Over the past 15 years — practically Joseph Eaton’s entire adult life — he has been repeatedly jailed for serious crimes, released after relatively short sentences, and then jailed again following new convictions, according to court records and press reports.

Along the way, Eaton suffered what police and relatives described as multiple “breakdowns” and was committed to a hospital for psychiatric treatment in February 2018 under the provisions of a Florida law for people who have “lost the power of self-control” and “are likely to inflict harm to themselves or others,” according to court records.

Between 2013 and 2017, he was charged with numerous crimes in Maine, including domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, violating a restraining order, endangering the welfare of a child, and driving under the influence, according to records provided to the Globe by the Maine State Police.

In March 2021, he was jailed again in Maine due to a probation violation.

Then last Friday, his mother picked him up at the Windham Correctional Facility. He soon posted on Facebook: “It’s finally over. There are so many people I can’t wait to see.”

By Monday, though, Eaton was in a darker mood. In a video posted to Facebook, he said, “A lot of people look at you and think, ‘Oh, well there’s just . . . another guy that can’t get his stuff right.’ "

Through tears, he also alluded to past traumas.

The next morning, his parents and the Egers were dead. Ross, the State Police colonel, said a friend of Eaton’s parents called 911 around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday from the Egers’ home on Augusta Road after finding a dead body.

Police found David Eaton’s body in a barn on the Egers’ property. Cynthia Eaton and the Egers were found in the Egers’ house.

Around the same time, police said, reports of the highway shootings came in.

The police soon found Eaton in the woods in Yarmouth, “not far from the vehicle believed to be his,” Ross said.

In an interview, Cynthia Eaton’s parents, Betty and Ken Fagan, said their daughter and David Eaton had recently moved to Wichita, Kan., to live near their other son, John. On Facebook, after his release from jail, Joseph Eaton had said he had planned to move back to Kansas, as well.

The Fagans described their daughter and son-in-law as Harley-Davidson enthusiasts. They declined to speak in detail about Joseph Eaton.

A neighbor described Robert and Patricia Eger as friendly, helpful, and “very nice people.” The people of Bowdoin, a town of just over 3,000, were in shock, he said.

“It will be a hard loss,” he added.

Ross said that investigators were still trying to piece together a fuller picture of the crime.

“Right now we’re in the how phase, how this happened,” he said. “And I think the why part of this, why did all of this happen, will come at a later period.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated.

