Man dies, three injured, in New Bedford house fire

The man who died was not immediately identified. Three other residents were being treated for injuries suffered in the fire at 260 Chestnut St., the fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

A man died and three people were injured Thursday afternoon in a large house fire in New Bedford, where firefighters used ground ladders to rescue trapped residents, according to the state fire marshal's office.

Crews received several 911 calls around 1:40 p.m. reporting the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately worked to rescue two people trapped on the second floor of the two-story wood frame home, New Bedford fire said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Firefighters had to use ground ladders to reach windows they needed to enter the home and go up an interior stairway, the statement said. They rescued a man and a woman, both described as older adults.

The two were found in a second floor bedroom, New Bedford fire said. They were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital Trauma Center, along with two other adults who were able to escape from the home.

The man was pronounced dead, the fire marshal’s office said. The woman is in critical condition.

Two other adults who escaped from the home were also taken to a hospital for treatment, the fire marshal's office said.

“The home had working smoke alarms, which may have helped prevent an even greater tragedy,” the statement said.

The cause of the fire is not known, but is believed to be accidental, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the statement.

“In addition to working smoke alarms, every household should have a home escape plan,” Ostroskey said. “Create a plan that includes two ways out, and practice both of them so you know what to do and where to go in an emergency. Remember that older adults face the greatest risk of death or serious injury in a fire and may need assistance getting out quickly.”

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting five displaced residents, New Bedford fire said.

