Coast Guard searching for four people who departed Hampton, N.H. on boat; overturned vessel found

The US Coast Guard was searching for four boaters who departed Hampton, N.H., for a fishing trip Wednesday morning and failed to return, and an overturned vessel was spotted early Thursday afternoon near Cape Ann, officials said.

At 1:20 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard tweeted that an overturned vessel had been spotted in waters some seven miles northeast of the Cape Ann peninsula in Massachusetts, but none of the missing people had been recovered.

“An overturned vessel has been located by CG aircraft approximately 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann,” the guard tweeted. “No persons in the water were observed. Search continues for four people.”