Coast Guard searching for four people who departed Hampton, N.H. on boat; overturned vessel found

The US Coast Guard was searching for four boaters who departed Hampton, N.H., for a fishing trip Wednesday morning and failed to return, and an overturned vessel was spotted early Thursday afternoon near Cape Ann, officials said.
At 1:20 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard tweeted that an overturned vessel had been spotted in waters some seven miles northeast of the Cape Ann peninsula in Massachusetts, but none of the missing people had been recovered.
“An overturned vessel has been located by CG aircraft approximately 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann,” the guard tweeted. “No persons in the water were observed. Search continues for four people.”
Earlier at 12:30 p.m., the Coast Guard had identified one of the missing boaters as a man named Michael Sai.
“Missing boaters: Michael Sai and 3 additional people departed Hampton, NH, yesterday morning in the pictured 17-ft white center console,” the guard tweeted above a photo of the boat. “Their reported destination was fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, approx. 50 miles offshore.”
The Coast Guard said assets involved in the search included an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod, two Coast Guard cutter vessels, and personnel from Coast Guard stations Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River, and Gloucester.
-MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod
-HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod
-Coast Guard Cuttes William Chadwick
-Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak
-Coast Guard Stations Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester
“If you have any information that can assist search crews, contact Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303,” the guard tweeted.
