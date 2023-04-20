One person killed, 4 hospitalized after crash on Mass. Pike in West Stockbridge, State Police say

One person was killed and four others were hospitalized after an SUV crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Stockbridge Thursday morning, State Police said.
At 8:36 a.m., State Police first tweeted about the crash at mile marker 2 in the eastbound lanes.
“This crash involved an SUV with five occupants, one of whom suffered fatal injuries,” State Police said in a later tweet.
The four surviving occupants were take to Berkshire Medical Center, authorities said. All eastbound lanes were closed “to accommodate crash reconstruction” and have since reopened, officials said.
“The investigation is ongoing,” State Police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
UPDATE 2-This crash involved an SUV with five occupants, one of whom suffered fatal injuries. The other four were transported to Berkshire Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. All lanes have reopened. https://t.co/IHeqLChkDJ— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.