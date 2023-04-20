Recreational cannabis sales in R.I. top $16m in four months

It’s the first 4/20 where anyone in Rhode Island over the age of 21 can legally purchase cannabis.
If you’re into that sort of thing, my colleague Alexa Gagosz has a guide to the best professionally made edibles in the state.
But if you were just wondering how much money is being spent on legal cannabis in Rhode Island, the Department of Business Regulation publishes a detailed monthly report.
Here’s a breakdown of retail sales for recreational (as opposed to medical) marijuana since cannabis became legal in December 2022.
December 2002: $3.4 million
January 2023: $3.5 million
February 2023: $4.3 million
March 2023: $5.4 million
Total: $16.6 million
DBR’s monthly report also breaks down various items sold (think edibles, vapes, etc.), and pre-packaged bud has consistently been the top seller. The average receipt was $30.07 in March.
You also might notice that the active medical marijuana patient count has been falling pretty consistently since July 2021, when there were 19,439 registered patients. In March, that number was down to 13,691.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.