R.I. House passes bill to prohibit rental application fees

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said the story prompted him to make the proposal part of a package of 14 bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis.

In December, the Boston Globe published a story documenting the life of the Strong family, a hard-working, middle-class family of six who spiraled into homelessness and spent more than $5,000 in apartment application fees while they searched for a new place to live. The family testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee in March.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island House of Representatives on Thursday voted 70 to 0 for a bill that would prohibit rental application fees.

“Everyday Rhode Islanders are increasingly struggling to provide for their families,” said Representative Cherie L. Cruz, the Pawtucket Democrat who introduced the bill. “When combined with the rising costs of housing and the lack of acceptable and safe inventory, rental application fees are an obstacle and burden for our most vulnerable residents in search of housing.”

Legislators have heard from families who have spent thousands of dollars on rental application fees without getting an apartment, she said.

“Eliminating these burdensome fees will help our struggling residents and families during their already frustrating pursuit of housing, and [it’s] a step in the right direction in leveling the playing field in our state,” Cruz said.

The bill states: “A landlord, lessor, sub-lessor, real estate broker, property management company, or designee shall not be allowed to require or demand any prospective tenant to pay for a rental application fee.”

The House approved an amendment on Thursday stating that the legislation would not prohibit landlords from requiring background checks or credit reports. And if prospective tenants provide state criminal background checks or credit reports within 90 days of a rental application, landlords can’t charge a fee for that information.

But if prospective tenants don’t provide that information, then landlords may charge a fee equal to the cost of those background checks or credit reports, under terms of the amendment. And any prospective tenant who is charged a fee under for a background check or credit report must be provided with a copy of the background check or credit report.

Representative David Morales, a Providence Democrat who introduced similar legislation, offered the amendment, saying it stemmed from feedback that legislators heard in committee.

“I would like to thank Representative Cruz for being a leader on this issue and collaborating with me as it relates to drafting this language and ensuring we are putting tenant protections in place to support the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders,” Morales said.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration. Senator Melissa A. Murray, a Woonsocket Democrat, has introduced similar legislation, which the Senate Housing and Municipal Government Committee has not acted on yet.

Shana Crandell, lead tenant organizer Reclaim Rhode Island, said the progressive group is “thrilled” by Thursday’s House vote.

“These fees bankrupt working-class Rhode Islanders already struggling to find an affordable and safe place to live,” Crandell said. “We thank Representative Cruz and Representative Morales for leading on an issue critical to the slumlord tenants who we organize, and we thank Speaker Shekarchi for his support and for making addressing the housing crisis his top priority.”

The group, founded by volunteers for US Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in Rhode Island, hopes the General Assembly will taking further action to bring down the cost of housing and strengthen tenant rights, she said.

“In particular, we call on the legislature to implement a state-level public developer of housing and also to pass laws creating a rental registry to ensure that apartments are lead safe and to allow for tenants to have their eviction records sealed,” Crandell said.

