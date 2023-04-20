R.I. Jan. 6 defendant sentenced to 18 years at ACI for armed standoff with Providence Police

Timothy Desjardins, 36, of Providence, who still faces federal charges from the attack on the Capitol, pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges involving the shooting of a stranger in a road-rage incident in September 2021, and an armed standoff with Providence Police officers in November 2021.

PROVIDENCE — A man accused of attacking police with a table leg during the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol was sentenced on Thursday to serve 18 years in a shooting and an armed standoff on Federal Hill.

Timothy J. Desjardins, 35, of Providence, was identified by FBI agents from videos in which he was seen attacking multiple officers with a broken table leg as they tried to stop a mob inside the tunnel at the US Capitol.

The standoff in the middle of a busy day on Federal Hill ended with Desjardins peacefully surrendering to police, who seized the .38 caliber handgun he’d left in his barbershop, “We the People.” He has remained held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions since his arrest.

Advertisement

Desjardins pleaded guilty on Monday to felony assault, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Get Rhode Island News Alerts Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

Providence County Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause sentenced Desjardins to 38 years, with 18 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions, plus a 20-year non-parolable suspended sentence.

“These cases are classic examples of what happens when guns get into the hands of violent criminals who have no respect for human life or the law,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, whose office announced the sentencing Thursday. “This defendant has demonstrated a willingness to take aim at civilians, police, and is facing federal charges for his alleged participation in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Today’s sentencing means that [a] dangerous man will be behind bars for a long time, and Rhode Islanders will be safer for it.”

Special Assistant Attorneys General Gregory Abilheira and Alison Bittl and Providence Detective Matthew Pine led the investigation and prosecution of the cases.

Advertisement

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez commended their work. “The reckless and violent behavior of the defendant in this case will not be tolerated in our community. He is more than deserving of the sentence he received today and I applaud the hard work that was conducted to ensure that he will remain behind bars for many years.”

Just two weeks after the standoff on Federal Hill, Desjardins was charged in the attack on the Capitol. FBI agents had identified him from videos on YouTube and body-worn cameras where he was seen attacking multiple officers as they tried to stop a mob in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace, according to a criminal complaint in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Desjardins is facing six federal charges: assaulting police officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.