Some 1,500 Eversource customers in Boston and Brookline without power

More than 1,500 Eversource customers in Boston and Brookline lost power early Thursday morning due to tree limb problems, according to outage data provided by the company.

The outage affects homes in and around Brighton, west of the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Power went out around 1:30 a.m., and Eversource aims to have it restored by 12:15 p.m., according to the company’s outage map.

Eversource cites “tree limbs” as the cause of the damage.