Tracking a Rhode Island con artist across the world

Nicholas Alahverdian, who claims to be a British man named Arthur Knight who has never visited the US, is currently fighting extradition in Scotland, and is scheduled to back in court this week.

PROVIDENCE – The saga of a former Rhode Island man who is accused of faking his own death in Scotland to avoid sexual assault and fraud charges in the US has captivated readers all over the world – and now there’s a podcast series that examines his story.

Journalist Jane MacSorley has been tracking the case every step of the way, and she recently released a nine-part podcast called “I am not Nicholas” that chronicles Alahverdian’s path from a local child advocate in Rhode Island to a jail cell in Scotland. She even dined at his home Alahverdian and his wife, Miranda, who plays a key role in the podcast.

On the latest Rhode Island Report podcast, we talked to MacSorley about crafting the show, her experiences with Alahverdian and Miranda, her trip to Rhode Island to interview multiple people familiar with the case, and ask when we might see Alahverdian returned to authorities in the US to face charges.

