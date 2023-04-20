Truck driver in Norfolk gas station crash charged with OUI

A Rhode Island man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed into a gas pump and multiple vehicles at Daley Service Center on Wednesday in Norfolk.
Keith Johnson, 54, of East Greenwich, R.I., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, failure to wear a seatbelt, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation, Norfolk police said in a statement.
He was arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court and released on personal recognizance, the statement said.
Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to the gas station at 2 Rockwood Road after receiving reports of a crash, the statement said.
Advertisement
Johnson struck a traffic island with his truck before entering the gas station, the statement said.
Then, his truck struck a gas pump, two motor vehicles, and an aerial lift, the statement said, before crashing through a fence and coming to a rest with its front wheels dangling over a low wall.
Johnson was transported to a hospital for injuries, then was released and booked at the Norfolk Police Department.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.