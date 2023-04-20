Truck driver in Norfolk gas station crash charged with OUI

A Rhode Island man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed into a gas pump and multiple vehicles at Daley Service Center on Wednesday in Norfolk.

Keith Johnson, 54, of East Greenwich, R.I., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, failure to wear a seatbelt, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation, Norfolk police said in a statement.

He was arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court and released on personal recognizance, the statement said.