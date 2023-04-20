Usher and other artists to receive honorary degrees at Berklee College of Music commencement

“This year’s honorary doctorate recipients will be celebrated and recognized for their invaluable contributions to the worlds of music and philanthropy,” the statement said.

The commencement is scheduled May 13 at 10 a.m. at Boston University’s Agganis Arena, according to a statement from Berklee. Each artist will also have an opportunity to address the graduating class.

Usher, Roberta Flack, and Sona Jobarteh will receive honorary doctor of music degrees at Berklee College of Music’s 2023 commencement ceremony, officials said Wednesday.

Past recipients include Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Joni Mitchell, Missy Elliott, Ringo Starr, Gloria Estefan, and John Legend.

Usher, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, has sold more than 23 million albums in the U.S. and 80 million worldwide, the college said. Beginning in 2000, he had four consecutive albums reach number one on the Billboard Top 100. Usher has also raised tens of millions of dollars for various causes, and has “distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian,” Berklee said.

Singer-songwriter Flack has received four Grammy awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. Known for her jazz and soul music, she topped the charts with songs like “Feel Like Makin’ Love” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” according to the college.

Jobarteh is the first female kora master, a 21-string West African instrument. The composer’s music combines traditional Gambian sound with jazz and blues, Berklee said.

Commencement celebrations will begin May 12 at 7:30 p.m. with a reception and concert at the Agganis Arena.

“The concert will feature a global cast of over 200 student vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, arrangers, and track producers from the graduating class, who will perform a musical tribute to the work of each of the honorees,” the college said.

