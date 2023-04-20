Woonsocket mayor being evaluated after collapsing at press conference

Police Chief Thomas Oates III and Baldelli-Hunt’s mother were attending the event, along with other city staff.

The mayor was speaking at the event when she suffered a medical episode, Department of Public Works director Steve D’Agostino said.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt collapsed while speaking at an organ donor event Thursday at City Hall and has been taken to Landmark Medical Center.

“They lowered her to the floor, 911 was called, and fire and rescue did a great job,” D’Agostino told the Globe. “They responded immediately. They took her to Landmark where she is being evaluated.”

D’Agostino said the room at City Hall was cleared, and he made sure the mayor had adequate ventilation.

“The chief never left her as well as her mom,” he said. ”I met at the hospital with her mom, and we are waiting for the test results.”

The city has not released updates on the mayor’s current condition.

